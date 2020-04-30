Search
‘Niner Nation’ Remembers April 30…

Verne Hill Apr 30, 2020

 One year later.  UNC-Charlotte will come together ‘virtually’ this afternoon at 5:10pm.  A virtual online event will be streamed LIVE titled “United: A Remembrance Program”, remembering and honoring ALL of the students in the classroom around 5:10pm on April 30, 2019 – the day of that deadly campus shooting at UNC-Charlotte.

Check out the livestream here: https://inside.uncc.edu/

 

Kiley from Winston-Salem reflects on her experience at UNC-Charlotte one year ago today…

“I have never really posted much about this, but all I can say is we still remember. I can still remember my friends and I walking from SOVI (SO-vee) to the campus concert when we got the school wide text saying “run, hide, fight”.

It still makes my stomach weak to even think about it.

Seeing every TV screen turn yellow.

Hearing helicopters over my head.

Making those intense decisions to stay in the dining hall or run. It was the most adrenaline I’ve ever had in my life, and not until I got back into my dorm safely did the severity of what was going on all set in. This was one of the, if not scariest moments of my life.

And all I have to say is thank you Riley Howell. You are amazing and beautiful and will be remembered forever. And Ellis Parlier, you did not deserve this, and you deserve as much attention as Riley. It pains me still to think about, but I am so PROUD of my school

(UNC-Charlotte) for the amazing resilience we have had, and the intense pride that has built, in response.  I wish I was there to grieve.  Hug your friends and family extra today.  We will not forget. We are #ninerstrong 

*Kiley, today, April 30, 2020, we are #CharlotteStrong

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostAnne Graham Lotz "...there is always a silver lining"
