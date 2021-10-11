UNC-Chapel Hill pausing for ‘Wellness Day’ on Tuesday

UNC Chapel Hill is cancelling classes on Tuesday (Oct 12) “as a step in addressing mental health campus-wide” after two students died on campus during the past month. Also, UNC campus police are investigating two suicide attempts on campus over the weekend. UNC will hold a mental health summit later this month with faculty, staff and student leaders.

*If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, resources are available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and the Crisis Text Line by texting START to 741-741.

