Breaking: UNC Chancellor leaves at the end of January

Update: UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt had said Monday that she would step down at the end of the school year in May, but the UNC Board of Governors on Tuesday made her departure effective at the end of this month. *Folt’s surprise order to ‘suddenly’ remove the pedestal or base of the long standing Confederate statue ‘Silent Sam’ from the UNC Chapel Hill campus early Tuesday morning drew an angry response from Harry Smith, chairman of the Board of Governors that oversees the state’s public universities. The board had given itself until mid-March to come up with a plan for the statue.

https://www.npr.org/2019/01/15/685442684/on-her-way-out-unc-chancellor-authorizes-removal-of-silent-sam-pedestal

TUESDAY: Crews removed the pedestal that once held that Confederate statue ‘Silent Sam’ from the UNC Chapel Hill campus overnight. In a surprise move, the empty pedestal has been placed into storage because of so called ‘safety concerns’.

In a statement Monday, UNC Chancellor Carol Folt had announced the plan to remove the empty base from a main quad. She also said she was stepping down as UNC Chancellor at the end of the school year.

“We are incredibly disappointed at this intentional action (by Folt),” he said in a statement before the removal work began. “It lacks transparency and it undermines and insults the Board’s goal to operate with class and dignity.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/unc-removes-silent-sam-pedestal-from-campus-overnight/article_cc217f80-4ce2-5ce2-b702-665e82422c73.html