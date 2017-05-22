Umbrella Alert: More rain on the way to the Triad

The area could get 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next few days. Moderate to heavy rain is possible through mid-afternoon Tuesday, then again Wednesday into Wednesday night. Flooding of area creeks is possible, along with urban flooding. NWS
