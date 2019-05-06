U-Pick um: Find local strawberry farms…

May is known as ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina
Local Strawberry farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search
FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.
