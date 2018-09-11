Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog U-Haul: 30 days free self-storage in advance of Hurricane Florence.

U-Haul: 30 days free self-storage in advance of Hurricane Florence.

Verne HillSep 11, 2018Comments Off on U-Haul: 30 days free self-storage in advance of Hurricane Florence.

Like

U-Haul Companies across the Carolinas and Virginia are offering 30 days of free self-storage at 94 facilities in advance of Hurricane Florence.  Families needing more information about the 30 days free self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul store.

Locations are sorted by state: Website: uhaul.com

Inquires: 1-800-GO-UHAUL  (1-800-468-4285)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News, September 12, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

USDA: Food Safety Tips during Extreme Weather

Verne HillSep 12, 2018

Red Cross: Critical need for blood donors

Verne HillSep 12, 2018

IKEA: Your personal 3D printed “Ubik” gaming chair

Verne HillSep 12, 2018

Community Events

Sep
12
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 12 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:00 pm Free Community Meal @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
Free Community Meal @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
Sep 12 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Trinity UMC offers a FREE meal on the second Wednesday of each month. 336.985.3783
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Sep 12 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.337.1090 Childcare is not available
6:45 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Church (Greensboro)
GriefShare @ Calvary Church (Greensboro)
Sep 12 @ 6:45 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info: 336.382.6562 Childcare not available
Sep
13
Thu
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Community Bible Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Community Bible Church (High Point)
Sep 13 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) For more info: 336.689.1825 Childcare not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes