U-Haul: 30 days free self-storage in advance of Hurricane Florence.

U-Haul Companies across the Carolinas and Virginia are offering 30 days of free self-storage at 94 facilities in advance of Hurricane Florence. Families needing more information about the 30 days free self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul store.
Locations are sorted by state: Website: uhaul.com
Inquires: 1-800-GO-UHAUL (1-800-468-4285)
