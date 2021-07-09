Tyson Foods expands Chicken Recall

Tyson Foods is recalling more chicken products over concerns that the meat may be contaminated with listeria, according to the USDA.
The potentially-contaminated “ready-to-eat” chicken products were shipped to schools, nursing facilities, hospitals, restaurants, various retailers and Department of Defense locations. The recalled products, marked with the establishment number “EST. P-7089,” were sold at a number of major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix and H-E-B. They were produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.
See the full FSIS list of recalled Tyson items and labels here.
