The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community.
NEW: TWO opportunities to participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest – Dinner and/or lunch?
Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm
Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm
Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.
Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.
Every $1 you give provides 7 meals for families in need. https://emptybowlsnc.org/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm