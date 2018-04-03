The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community.

NEW: TWO opportunities to participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest – Dinner and/or lunch?

Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm

Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.

Every $1 you give provides 7 meals for families in need. https://emptybowlsnc.org/