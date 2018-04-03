Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog TWO opportunities to participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest

TWO opportunities to participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest

Verne HillApr 03, 2018Comments Off on TWO opportunities to participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest

Like

The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community.

NEW: TWO opportunities to participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest – Dinner and/or lunch?

Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm

Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.

The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community.

Every $1 you give provides 7 meals for families in need. https://emptybowlsnc.org/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, April 03, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Ask Sam: Several foods help fight Spring Allergies

Verne HillApr 03, 2018

Forsyth County Cooperative Extension: Upcoming Spring Gardening Programs

Verne HillApr 03, 2018

The “Land of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain will re-open for six days in June

Verne HillApr 03, 2018

Community Events

Apr
3
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Apr 3 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Apr 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Apr 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
Apr
4
Wed
9:30 am Volunteer Training @ The Shepherd's Center (Winston-Salem)
Volunteer Training @ The Shepherd's Center (Winston-Salem)
Apr 4 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
The Volunteer Training will cover how to help an older adult maintain independence in their own home by providing any of these supportive services: transportation, minor home repairs, friendly visits, or caregiver respite. 336.748.0217
5:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 4 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration fee: $109 (per family) http://www.fpu.com/1050977 336.793.6124 Childcare available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes