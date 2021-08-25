TV ‘handy man’ cutting his long hair for a good cause.

Chip Gaines, the HGTV star and face of the Magnolia Network, has noticed all of your comments on Instagram about his longer than normal hair. So, Chip has agreed to cut his locks for a couple of good causes. He’s asking fans to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. BTW: Chip will be donating his hair to the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss.
The campaign runs until Friday, August 27.
Donate now: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/TAEvents/Events?px=7109759&pg=personal&fr_id=134077
