Turn up the radio, together?

Researchers from the University of Arizona found that children who share musical experiences with their parents during childhood — and especially during adolescence — report having better relationships with their moms and dads as they enter young adulthood.
Read more… https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/05/180501193524.htm
