Tuesday November 3rd News….

Wally DeckerNov 03, 2020

Since 1845 the Rule has been the First Tuesday following the First Monday in November.  We’re talking ELECTION DAY, of course.  Polls across North Carolina are open until 7:30 this evening.  As is also the Rule, or at least the Trend, lines tend to be Longer Before and After normal business hours.  If you Are planning to Vote today, know that you MUST Already be Registered TO Vote, and you Must show up at your Designated Precinct.  Sample Ballots and Precinct Info can be found on our News Blog, at WBFJ.FM!
https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/heres-why-the-election-is-on-a-work-day/

 

The Majority of Election Experts say there’s a good chance by end of Tuesday night we might Not know who wins the Presidential Race, the Governor’s Race, Senator or even some of our Local Races.  It all has to do with a Supreme Court ruling giving North Carolina More Time to count Mail-in Ballots.  You still have to have your ballot postmarked BY Election Day.  But, as long as it makes it to the Board of Elections office by November 12th, it Will be Counted!
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/eleciton-night-results-might-take-a-while-north-carolina-winner-loser-mail-ballot/83-5f940fd3-225c-41dc-baab-8819301e6a9e

 

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority is offering toll-free trips to the polls on this Election Day, today, in an effort to encourage people to Vote.  “Bus2Vote” route information is available on Facebook and Twitter, or you can call 336-727-2000.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-buses-offer-free-trips-to-polls-on-election-day/article_a47c411a-1d42-11eb-872b-777a9e129008.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

 

City crews started collecting leaves on Monday in the southwest quadrant of the city, which is the area south of Salem Parkway and west of U.S. 52.  Collection will proceed clockwise by quadrant and continue until the leaf trucks have made three passes through each neighborhood.  Once leaf collection begins, citizens can go to CityofWS.org/LeafRoutes to enter an address for an estimate of when the leaf trucks will be in their neighborhood and track the progress of leaf collection.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/leaf-collection-begins-this-week-heres-a-look-at-where-and-when/article_92980032-1938-11eb-803f-b3b03b10904a.html

 

In Honor of Election Day, anyone who stops by Krispy Kreme today can get a Free Glazed Donut, and an “I Voted” sticker!  And if you’re a Grubhub Patron, the delivery service is offering discounts with some of the various companies for whom they deliver! https://myfox8.com/news/election-day-2020-deals-and-freebies/

 

Can’t make it out to the BILTMORE for their Christmas Tree Raising Ceremony this year?  Then take time to enjoy the BILTMORE’S VIRTUAL Visit! You can find the BILTMORE’S 125th Christmas Tree Raising Ceremony on FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE, Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4th at 5:00pm! https://www.facebook.com/Biltmore/

 

Traffic Alert:  It’s ‘Deer Season’!  According to the NCDOT, October, November and December are the 3 Worst Months for Animal related crashes.  Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide, and are typically on the move early morning and again early evening.

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 62

Tonight: Clear … Low 39

Tomorrow: Sunny … High 65

