Tuesday News, September 29, 2020

UPDATE: You now have until OCTOBER 5 to fill out the 2020 US Census. Details at https://2020census.gov/

State of North Carolina: Virtual Career Expo TODAY til 4 p.m.The Virtual Career Expo will feature a variety of state agencies. You can chat one-on-one with recruiters and learn more about career opportunities with the State of North Carolina. The Virtual Career fair will also feature representatives from partner organizations NCWorks and NC4ME. https://oshr.nc.gov/careerexpo

Register here: https://premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/1678-state-north-carolina-virtual-career-expo-2020

Update: The state will now allow indoor visitation at area nursing facilities if they maintain two things: 14 days without a positive COVID-19 case, and the county’s positivity rate for the virus is 10% or below.

https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/Guidance-on-Outdoor-Visitation-for-Larger-Residential-Settings.pdf

NOTE: Phase 2.5 of NC’s loosening of restrictions is set to expire October 2, 2020.

The first of three Presidential Debates set for TONIGHT at 9pm in Cleveland. (Donald Trump vs Joe Biden) https://www.c-span.org/debates/

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

More than 1 million people have now died of the coronavirus worldwide, less than nine months after the first death was confirmed in Wuhan, China. The US, Brazil, India and Mexico account for more than 50% of the total Covid-19 death toll. https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/29/us/five-things-september-29-trnd/index.html

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas. Volunteers must be 13 or older https://journalnow.com/news/local/aging-matters-samaritan-ministries-looking-for-volunteers/

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as a new round of wildfires tears through the state. There have been more than 8,100 wildfires in California this year, and firefighters continue to fight at least 25 major blazes. CNN

Fact: Having reliable transportation is essential.

Getting to work, the grocery store and doctor appointments can be difficult if you don’t have your own vehicle. Wheels4Hope is a car donation program serving families in the Triad for over eight years. Their mission: to provide affordable and reliable vehicles to individuals who are on the road to self-sufficiency–but need a car to take them there.

Alert: Donations are down, but the demand for a used car is on the rise.

Wheels4Hope is asking the public to donate their unwanted used cars to be recycled to help families hit hard by the pandemic. All car donations are tax-deductible. Wheels4Hope will even remove the car for you.

Call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130. www.Wheels4Hope.org

Extra Credit Grant Program: Most in NC with a dependent child are eligible for a $335 dollar coronavirus relief payment. The ‘grant payment’ is to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and childcare costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you filed a state tax return reporting a qualifying child, you’ll get the payment automatically. If you didn’t file, you may qualify if you act before Oct. 15… https://ncdor.gov/extracredit

https://files.nc.gov/ncdor/documents/files/Extra-Credit-Grant-FAQs-External_1.pdf

(SEPT 29) Today is National Coffee Day

91% of coffee is consumed at breakfast

One cup of black coffee only has one calorie.

Research has linking moderate consumption (about three to four cups per day) with a longer life span, plus a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s, according to Harvard Health. Due to its high levels of antioxidants and beneficial nutrients like riboflavin, magnesium, and potassium, coffee may have health benefits, according to research, including a boost to your metabolic rate, increasing fat-burning potential, and a boost to your energy levels.

https://www.insider.com/coffee-facts-you-didnt-know-2018-12#coffee-beans-are-actually-the-seeds-of-the-coffee-fruit-10

Brazil is the largest coffee producer in the world, followed by Vietnam and Colombia.

Only two U.S. states produce coffee: Hawaii and California.

Because coffee traditionally grows best in climates along the equator, Hawaii’s weather is optimal for harvesting beans. Can you say Kona?

Finland is the world’s top coffee consumer, with Norway and Iceland trailing just behind. The US ranked 26th on a list compiled using figures from the International Coffee Organization.

The Boston Tea Party helped popularize coffee in America.

In the lead up to the Revolutionary War, it became patriotic to sip a cup of Joe

in lieu tea.

DIY scrub? Coffee grounds are physical exfoliators that can lift off dead skin cells, making skin feel smooth and look brighter,” says Beauty Lab chemist Danusia Wnek. Also, caffeine is thought to improve blood circulation in skin. -Good Housekeeping

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a30303/facts-about-coffee/