Tuesday News, September 28, 2021

Headline of the Morning: ‘TikTok now has more than 1 billion monthly active users globally’. The social media application is NOT owned by Facebook or Google. https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/tech/tiktok-1-billion-monthly-active-users/index.html

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem needs your help. They need a warehouse (10,000 square feet or more) to house their annual Angel Tree Christmas toy program. The space will be needed from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

If you know of any possible location, call 336-245-2081.

*The warehouse will be used for collecting, sorting, packing, and distributing gifts. Requirements for the warehouse include at least 10,000 square feet of space and a location with easy access for the families who will receive the gifts over four days of drive-through distribution in December.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/help-save-christmas-salvation-army-looking-for-warehouse-for-donated-toys/83

Check your freezer. DiGiorno is recalling some of its pepperoni pizzas?

Reason: Mislabeled and mis-packaged. Your recalled ‘DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza’ may actually contain a ‘Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza’. The three-meat pizza includes soy protein — it’s in the beef topping and sausage crumbles — and can be harmful to people with soy allergies. The manufacturing date June 30, 2021, and a “best by” date of March 2022. The batch code on the items is 1181510721.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/business/digiorno-pizza-recall/index.html

New: North Carolina has received 25 new ambulances and crews – thanks to the Federal government – due to the increase in service calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guilford county will receive 3 of the 25 FEMA provided ambulances.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-receives-25-ambulances-and-crews-after-increase-in-covid-19-calls/83

More than 100 employees with Novant Health were ‘released’ for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine and violating the company’s vaccine policy.

The firings came a week after Novant said hundreds of employees were suspended for not meeting the company deadline to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/more-than-100-novant-health-employees-fired-for-not-receiving-covid-19-vaccine/83

There’s still two more months of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the National Hurricane Center is ‘running out of names’?

*After the record-shattering season in 2020, the World Meteorological *Organization decided to do away with the Greek alphabet as the list to use if we ran out of hurricane names. There have been 19 named storms this season so far. Wanda is the last name on the 2021 hurricane name list. What happens after that? A whole new set of names, starting with Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn and so on.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/weather/weather-news-tropical-update-santa-ana-wildfires-wxn/index.html

High School Football…

North Forsyth at Reidsville (tonight at 7:30pm) postponed from Sept. 24.

*Mount Tabor will not play its game against East Forsyth scheduled for this Friday (Oct 1) due to Covid cases on the Spartan team. Rescheduling options are being discussed

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/mount-tabor-wont-be-able-to-play-east-forsyth-on-friday-because-of-covid-19/

Today is ‘National Voter Registration Day’.

Check your voter registration or register now to make sure you’re prepared for the next election in your area.

Municipal elections are coming up this Fall in North Carolina

Early Voting: October 14 – 30, 2021

Election Day is November 2, 2021

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

Chick-fil-A: Testing new seasonal offering – Autumn Spice Milkshake

Handspun the old-fashioned way with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream (vanilla soft-serve), cinnamon, orange, and crunchy spiced gingerbread cookies bits!

It’s topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

BUT. The Autumn Spice Milkshake is in the testing phase, you probably won’t be able to find it near you — that is, unless you’re located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Maybe NEXT fall? 😊

https://www.delish.com/food-news/a37722023/chick-fil-a-autumn-spice-milkshake/

What’s missing: Milk alternatives that taste like milk?

Executives at the company, which owns plant-based dairy brands

Silk and So Delicious, as well as cow’s milk brand Horizon Organic, think that the dairy aisle is missing something important:

A plant-based milk alternative that tastes like, well, milk.

To fill that gap, Danone is launching two new dairy-like milk alternatives in North America: Silk Nextmilk and So Delicious Wondermilk, both blends made with oat milk, coconut milk, coconut oil and soy protein, among other ingredients.

The products each come in full fat and 2% and will hit US grocery shelves in January 2022 with a suggested price of $4.99 per carton.

Nextmilk will be available at regular grocery stores, and Wondermilk at natural grocers. Wondermilk will also be used in a new line of dairy-like ice creams that will be available through the So Delicious brand.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/business/silk-so-delicious-plant-based-milk/index.html

Senate Republicans blocked a House-passed bill yesterday to suspend the debt limit and avert a government shutdown. Now, there’s no clear plan among lawmakers to keep government funding from running out at the end of the month.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/politics/senate-debt-limit-shutdown-vote/index.html

“If he hadn’t tried to kill the President, he would have been given unconditional release a long, long, long time ago.”

US District Judge Paul Friedman, who said he will approve a deal freeing John Hinckley Jr. from strict conditions of release that he’s been living with since he left a mental hospital in 2016. Hinckley tried to assassinate President Reagan in 1981, was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent nearly 30 years at a mental facility. https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/28/us/five-things-september-28-trnd/index.html