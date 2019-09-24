Tuesday News, September 24, 2019  

9 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

The 2020 elections are just right around the corner.

Are you registered to vote?

Today is National Voter Registration Day

Voting in NC 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html

Application Form to register: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Portals/0/Forms/NCVoterRegForm06W.pdf

President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly earlier this morning, his third speech to world leaders in New York. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/24/

Update: Carolina Panthers: No CAM Newton again…

QB Kyle Allen will start for the Panthers… CNN

The funeral service for Colleen Gaither – the Davie County bus driver that passed away from a medical emergency last week – is set for this afternoon (3pm) at New Calvary Holiness Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Ms Gaither, age 77, was a school bus driver for 43 years.

https://www.ourdavie.com/2019/09/23/coleen-carson-gaither/

Puerto Rico braces for another Tropical Storm. After soaking Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Tropical Storm Karen could impact the U.S. mainland next week. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/24/

Above and Beyond the call of duty: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posting a photo of one of its deputies helping a disabled woman fill up her gas tank at a local gas station. While chatting with her, the deputy discovered that the woman did not have enough cash for the gas needed to make it all the way home. The deputy responded by filling the woman’s tank with his own money.

“This job isn’t just about carrying a gun and a badge, it’s about serving others…”

https://www.wxii12.com/article/i-love-volunteering-high-school-student-serves-community-seeks-to-inspire-others/29136320

Allegacy is making a HUGE commitment to Wake Forest – a 10-year, $2 million commitment to establish the Allegacy Center for Leadership & Character at the university’s School of Business.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/allegacy-makes-million-commitment-to-wake-forest-business-school-center/article_6effd446-411d-5ae7-8c2d-d9c0231e1d7e.html

Addiction (including opioid abuse and misuse) is destroying individuals and families across North Carolina– and older adults are not immune.

(Workshop) “The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults”

Speaker: “Matty” Ponce-de-Leon, Pastor of Arlington First Baptist Church in Jonesville and the author of “Broken: Returning in Desperation to the Cross”

Hosted by NC Baptist Aging Ministry in Thomasville

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 1 PM – 2:30 PM

$10 registration fee for this timely workshop / Open to the Public

FYI: Many seniors find themselves raising their grandchildren or caring for adult children in addiction. Some are financially burdened, and even victimized for their assets and medications. Others are themselves addicted to increasingly powerful narcotics used for pain management. Details + Registration: https://www.ncbam.org/events.html

When Satchel Smith’s father dropped him off for his shift at Homewood Suites in Beaumont, Texas, he expected the day to be like any other: He’d start at 3 p.m. and leave around 11 p.m. that night.

That was until Tropical Storm-turned-Depression Imelda unleashed torrential flooding that trapped him and 90 other guests inside the hotel.

For 32 hours, beginning Wednesday afternoon, the 21-year-old was the hotel’s only employee. But to the guests who relied on him for nearly two days, he’s a hero.

“He has manned the phones, answered each of our questions, ensured that we have had a hot cup of coffee or tea, and helped serve us a hot breakfast,” one guest wrote. “He has handled this situation with grace, kindness, and a beautiful smile on his face.”

For someone trapped at work, he sure seemed cheerful. But privately, the Lamar University track and field star felt overwhelmed, he told CNN.

“It was pretty intense,” he said.

Finally, after a marathon shift and glowing reviews from guests, Smith’s co-worker made it into work Friday morning. He stayed around for a few hours to help her out, took a brief nap, then woke up and went right back to work until his family could safely drive to pick him up.

*Job well done…

https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/22/us/man-worked-texas-hotel-32-hours-imelda-flooding-trnd/index.html?

Mayberry Days in Mt Airy

Presented by the Surry Arts Council

Now through Sunday (Sept 23-29, 2019)

Celebrating the anniversary of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Visit: http://mayberrydays.org/ for more info!