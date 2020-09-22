Tuesday News – September 22, 2020

Autumn has begun! Facebook topic: have you turned on the ‘heat’ in your home yet?

The IDEAL room temperature = 68 to 72 degrees. Bedtime room temperature = between 60 to 67 degrees for healthy sleep.

NOTE: Make sure the temperature where you sleep is on the cool side before you close your eyes at night. This will help your chances of getting a healthy and uninterrupted amount of sleep every night.

QUOTE: “Autumn shows us how beautiful it is, to let things go” -Unknown

2020 Census. You have until Sept 30 to quickly fill out the US Census.

Plan B schedules… Back to in-person learning for most students this week in Surry County, Asheboro City and Rockingham County Schools. These school return plans include a mix of both in-person and remote classes. But for many students at these three school systems, it’s the first time seeing their teachers in person, in school, since March.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/some-triad-school-districts-transition-to-in-person-learning/

The Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approving Juneteenth as a paid holiday for City employees beginning in 20-21. Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the US.

https://myfox8.com/news/winston-salem-city-council-approves-juneteenth-holiday-beginning-in-2021/

Election 2020: President Trump will make a campaign stop in Charlotte on Thursday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make an in-person campaign appearance in Charlotte on Wednesday

https://myfox8.com/news/president-trump-set-to-campaign-in-charlotte-on-thursday/

Debate: US Senate candidates. Incumbent Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

and challenger Cal Cunningham will debate TONIGHT at 7pm (Sept 22).

Watch on WGHP Fox 8. Hosted by Nexstar Broadcasting

https://www.wnct.com/north-carolina-senate-debate/

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Track Your Absentee Ballot…View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…Important Dates. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

Breaking News at noon: 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in the US.

Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share an update on #COVID19 this afternoon at 2pm. View here: http://ncdps.gov/storm-update

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

See You at the Pole 2020 Get creative. Pray wherever you are!!

SYATP is an annual student-led prayer gathering always the last Wednesday happening this Wednesday, SEPT 23. This year will be different from any SYATP in history.

Students are strongly encouraged to follow all CDC guidelines as well as state and local mandates while meeting in-person. https://syatp.com/

Theme: “RETURN. RESTORE. REVIVE” based on II Kings 23:25

“No king before Josiah had turned to the LORD with all his heart, soul,

and strength, as directed in (the teachings of) Moses.

No other [king] was like Josiah. GOD’S WORD® Translation

Don’t forget to post pictures from this year’s See You at the Pole on our WBFJ Facebook page. Also use the (hashtag) #syatp2020.

Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin are forming a new NASCAR Cup Series race team to race in 2021. Bubba Wallace has signed a multi-year deal to drive for the yet-to-be-named, single car team. More details to follow.

https://myfox8.com/sports/michael-jordan-denny-hamlin-partner-to-form-new-nascar-team-bubba-wallace-to-drive-for-team-starting-in-2021/

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss several weeks after being injured in Sunday’s 31-17 loss at Tampa Bay. (ESPN)

https://myfox8.com/sports/report-christian-mccaffrey-out-multiple-weeks-with-injury/

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent ‘assault’ at Tanglewood Park. On Monday, the sheriff’s office said that they had noticed a social media post circulating that claimed that a jogger was attacked at the park.

Eventually, the victim came forward to make a report, and we are now investigating this incident,” FCSO said. SOURCE: Local media outlets…

NC native Judge Allison Jones Rushing is on the list of nominees to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg (who passed away last week). Originally from Hendersonville, Rushing graduated from Wake Forest University (2004) and earned her law degree from Duke University. President Trump is expected to name his nominee at the end of the week. https://myfox8.com/news/nc-native-on-list-to-replace-ruth-bader-ginsburg/

(SAT) Faith leaders are calling on people around the globe to humble themselves and pray and repent as the world continues to wrestle with pandemic, social unrest, and political division. The Return: National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance will take place this Saturday, September 26 at the National Mall in Washington, DC. The Return event will be streamed LIVE as well.

Churches and individuals interested in learning how to stream the event can click here. https://thereturn.org/frequently-asked-questions/

Dr. James Dobson, Marcus Lamb, Bishop Harry Jackson, Alveda King, Anne Graham Lotz,

Pat and Gordon Robertson, and many others are urging Americans to participate and pray.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/lsquo-we-are-in-a-critical-time-rsquo-christian-leaders-call-for-revival-repentance-with-global-prayer-event