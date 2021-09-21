Tuesday News, September 21, 2021

Reminder: Fall begins TOMORROW at 3:20pm

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, keep your headlights ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

‘Mayberry Days’ begins TODAY through Sunday in Mount Airy (Sept 21-26) http://www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/index.html

‘See You at the Pole’ global day of student-lead prayer happening this Wednesday! A time for students to meet at their school’s flag pole to pray. Pray for fellow students and teachers, family, leaders, our nation – all in the name of Jesus!

This year’s verse is from James 4:10 “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will lift you up” Learn more: https://syatp.com/ FYI: Post your pics on our WBFJ Facebook page Wednesday morning!

The Carolina Classic Fair is ON. The Winston-Salem City Council voting to proceed with having the fair this October. Safety protocol will be in place. Face coverings will be required by everyone at ALL times. Fair officials will maintain social distancing between employees, separate ride guests by families, and place hand sanitizers at all game stations. Officials said all entertainment will be outdoors. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-city-council-carolina-classic-fair-protocols/

Expect to pay more. Some large sellers of artificial trees say they are increasing their prices this holiday season because of ‘global supply chain problems’.

Months and months of shipping disruptions have caused delays for products ranging from laptops to sofa sets (and artificial Christmas trees and decorations).

BTW: Balsam Hill is raising prices roughly 20%. Some retailers are doubling prices to offset costs. https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/20/business/christmas-tree-prices-2021/index.html

Grim milestone: At least 675,000 people have now died of Covid-19,

which is more than the US death toll from the 1918 flu pandemic.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/21/us/five-things-september-21-trnd/index.html

Headline of the Morning

“The world has changed but God’s love for us is still the same…’

Evangelist Franklin Graham has embarked on a 14-day “God Loves You” tour along the historic Route 66 highway to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Franklin (along with worship from The Newsboys) is set for eight cities to preach the gospel message of God’s love during the outdoor events.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/franklin-graham-launches-god-loves-you-tour-along-iconic-route-66-to-preach-message-of-hope-to-americans

Washing bed sheets seems pretty straightforward.

Unfortunately, a lot of us are washing our bedding all wrong

Hot or Cold? For all sheets, experts recommend washing in a cold.

Cold water is more sustainable and it reduces wear and tear, as well as fading.

Drying your sheets. Many experts suggest ‘line-drying’ your sheets outside!

Line-drying preserves your sheets original fibers, colors and elasticity.

How often should you wash your bed sheets? Every 1-2 weeks.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/14/cnn-underscored/how-to-wash-comforter-sheets/

Today is world Gratitude Day

What or whom are you GRATEFUL for?

In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.

https://www.health.harvard.edu/healthbeat/giving-thanks-can-make-you-happier

But as a Christian we seek JOY not just happiness.

Hince, the attitude of gratitude.

“Give thanks to the LORD,

for he is good; his love endures forever.” Psalm 107:1 NIV

“This is the day that the Lord has made;

let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24 NLT

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing,

give thanks in all circumstances;

for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” 1 Thessalonians 1:2 ESV

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to those who (purchase and) give a dozen doughnuts.

Customers can have a dozen doughnuts – gift-wrapped for free with a decorative box –

delivered straight to the door of those they wish to thank. (10-mile radius of a KK shop).

Once doughnuts are ordered, Krispy Kreme will email the buyer a digital voucher, good for a free glazed dozen in-shop redeemable through October 27.

*The latest Krispy Kreme promotion runs through Monday, Sept. 27.

The promotion is available at www.KrispyKreme.com or on the app.

Breaking this morning: A fatality in Lexington. Police responded to a ‘pedestrian hit’ in Lexington earlier this morning (around 7:15am). Fairview Drive and Lowe’s Boulevard was shut-down for several hours. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/pedestrian-struck-killed-in-lexington-fairview-drive-lowes-boulevard-closed

Thomasville: Highway 109 in Davidson County is closed near Mount Zion Church Road near Thomasville because of a crash involving a school bus. School officials telling Fox 8 that the crash did NOT involve a Davidson County school bus or a Lexington City school bus.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/school-bus-crash-shuts-down-highway-109-in-denton/

Just a reminder: Enrollment for Medicare opens October 15 (and ends December 7) for coverage in 2022. Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83