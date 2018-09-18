Tuesday News, September 18, 2018

10 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair. Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th

FLASH FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED through suppertime the Triad (8:15pm)

(WED) Fall Job Fair, hosted by the Winston-Salem Journal

This Wednesday, Sept 19th from noon til 4pm

Location: Bridger Field House at BB&T Football Field

*Job fields include Transportation, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Protective Services, Healthcare, Professional Careers, Skilled Trades, IT / Digital. www.journalnow.com

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announcing possible

‘make-up days’ for students …Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 22

*Brent Campbell, with the WS/FC schools, said the district will wait for any guidance from the state on storm-related makeup days.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-schedule-school-makeup-days-for/article_8ea7e1ef-cd77-53da-a4a2-027b6228a1bc.html

UPDATE: ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ opens this Wednesday, September 19th.

In conjunction with Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ (formerly Triad Community Kitchen), ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ offers a new breakfast and lunch option for downtown Winston-Salem.

Location: 200 W Second Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) offers a 13-week, hands-on training experience, culminating in a one-week internship with one of Providence’s employment partners. Culinary students who graduate through ‘Providence Culinary Training’ go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now at Providence Kitchen at BB&T. Learn more: https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html

Update from UNC-Wilmington…

The university will be closed (at least) through Friday, September 21.

A minimum of 72 hours’ notice will be given before officially re-opening.

Critical need for blood donors: Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS

Find a donation location: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Doctors have long-touted the benefits of a low-dose aspirin, or baby aspirin, for older patients. The treatment was said to help prevent cardiovascular disease or dementia. But a new study found it may do more harm than good for those over 70, leading to an increase of bleeding in the digestive tract and brain. Scientists studied more than 19,000 people over five years in Australia and the US.

https://www.ajc.com/news/national/low-dose-aspirin-has-benefit-for-healthy-older-people-brings-risks/o1UpDDRMtafmHxPvauLAdP/

Today is National Cheeseburger Day

Check out deals from Sonic and Wendy’s…on the News Blog

BTW: Mt Airy just got its own “Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries” on Rockford St.

Hwy 55 is an All-American diner chain founded in 1991. The chain has about 90 locations in North Carolina, including one in Winston-Salem, at 386 E. Hanes Mill Road. https://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/dining/mount-airy-gets-new-diner-hwy-burgers-shakes-fries-opens/article_f20e22ab-92a5-58c2-81c6-f57100ad69ec.html

Traffic Alert: *GPS systems are routing users into areas DOT is not recommending for travel. Due to flooding in southern, central and eastern parts of the state, DOT advises motorists not to travel through these parts of the state.

Travel should be completely avoided in areas south of Hwy 64 and east of I-74.

*Several sections of I-95 and I-40 are flooded.

Some of the faith-based groups that are providing relief to storm victims in the Carolinas include Convoy of Hope, Baptists on Mission, the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church and Samaritan’s Purse, among others.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-charities-disaster-relief-florence-leaves-900k-without-power-9-dead-carolinas-227405/

Update: Samaritan’s Purse staff, two disaster relief units, and equipment are in eastern North Carolina to serve homeowners in the areas hardest hit by Florence. Their first relief base has been set up at Port City Community Church in New Bern.

The mayor there reported more than 4,000 homes damaged by Florence.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/pray-as-the-east-coast-braces-for-hurricane-florence/

*Volunteers needed to help with Hurricane Florence relief…

https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/178

The power of one…

As relief efforts get started throughout our Sandhills and Coastal communities, neighbors are coming together to help out others in need.

After hearing that a local shelter was in need of T-shirts and underwear for evacuees, Shelli Tench headed to her local Walmart in Garner, NC (south of Raleigh) to help.

With only $50 to spend, Tench asked the Walmart manager in Garner, Jeff Jobes, if he was able to offer a discount since she was buying items to donate.

Jeff offered more than a discount.

“Instead, he armed me with one of his associates (Alex) and a shopping cart and told Shelli to fill it…on him.”

Shelli collected more than $1,250 worth of clothing that she was able to donate to evacuees at the nearby Garner High shelter.

Check out the News Blog wjat was donated the next day to those in need…

FYI: Walmart has also launched a donation drive and will match $2 for every $1 donated through Foundation for the Carolinas.

https://abc7ny.com/4253480/?ex_cid=TA_WABC_TW

The next day, the Walmart manager texted Shelli to ask what else those impacted by the storm needed: on the list was fresh fruit, Ensure, Boost and Gatorade.

Shelli was blown away from the store’s generosity.

“They donated case after case after case after case of apples and oranges and bananas and Ensure and Boost and Gatorade and Cliff bars and pastries and bread and cookies. My van was loaded to the top.”

Click here to find out more ways you can help Hurricane Florence victims.