Tuesday News, September 17, 2019  

Today is Constitution Day: Signed, sealed and delivered to the states for ratification on Sept. 17, 1787.

About 75 children under age 5 have been poisoned by e-cigarettes and related vaping products in North Carolina so far this year. Almost 150 people have gotten sick from exposure to the high levels of nicotine in e-cig products, NC Poison Control said. More than half of the people treated for poisoning related to vaping products were children under 5. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/e-cigs-made-dozens-of-kids-sick-this-year-in/article_a417e643-c258-5ce5-9596-de7bd363919b.html

(Jobs) Trader Joe’s is ‘coming soon’ to Greensboro and they are hiring!

Hiring continues through this Wednesday (Sept 18) from 9am-12pm and 2pm-7pm!

The new Trader Joe’s will be located at Brassfield Shopping Center near the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden. Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour.

https://traderjoes.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/North-Carolina-United-States-Crew-New-Store-Hiring/6615

Americans love it when someone else does the cooking.

In fact, spending on ‘eating out’ will pass money spent at grocery stores in 2019.

Fast food, especially hamburgers, is on most American’s menu with McDonald’s still leading in sales, but Chick-fil-A is the biggest mover in the past 2 years.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/09/11/fast-food-stocks-restaurants-who-is-winning/40097333/

Netflix lands ‘Seinfeld’ after losing “Friends’ and ‘The Office’

Netflix has landed worldwide rights to the iconic sitcom in a five-year – $500 million dollar deal- with distributor Sony in 2021. The Office and Friends moved to NBC’s streaming platform. https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/netflix-lands-seinfeld-rights-losing-friends-office-1239934

Headline of the Morning: “Mother-daughter trips are good for your health”

According to research from Harvard Medical School, mother-daughter trips taken once a year show similar benefits as a full night’s sleep and a healthy diet. BTW: Strong relationships and quality time with those people may even help you live longer. https://www.krqe.com/news/national/study-mother-daughter-trips-good-for-you-health/?fbclid=IwAR3qUWILP5B37o0cdsMVmCiA2v0XwsmdQrKuwloScDoxrKqasxzQKp4-jXU

The Rev. Carlton Eversley, a local civil-rights activist and pastor of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, passed away Monday. Eversley was 62.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/the-rev-carlton-eversley-a-longtime-local-civil-rights-activist/article_b018cc35-6aeb-5394-a4e8-08429fc8036d.html

The Oak Grove media center will be dedicated to Dr. Max Walser

Find out more about a special event TONIGHT in Winston-Salem…

“The Forbidden Art Exhibit” is a ticketed / fundraiser / auction…

14 pieces of ‘forbidden art’ from 8 Iraqi artists

*Raising money for art therapy and orphan work in Iraq through ‘Restore Iraq’.

Location: The Historic Reynolda Village Barn in Winston Salem

DETAILS on the News Blog and on our Facebook page