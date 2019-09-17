Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, September 17, 2019  

Tuesday News, September 17, 2019  

Verne HillSep 17, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News, September 17, 2019  

Like

Today is Constitution Day: Signed, sealed and delivered to the states for ratification on Sept. 17, 1787.

 

About 75 children under age 5 have been poisoned by e-cigarettes and related vaping products in North Carolina so far this year.  Almost 150 people have gotten sick from exposure to the high levels of nicotine in e-cig products, NC Poison Control said. More than half of the people treated for poisoning related to vaping products were children under 5.   https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/e-cigs-made-dozens-of-kids-sick-this-year-in/article_a417e643-c258-5ce5-9596-de7bd363919b.html

 

(Jobs) Trader Joe’s is ‘coming soon’ to Greensboro and they are hiring!

Hiring continues through this Wednesday (Sept 18) from 9am-12pm and 2pm-7pm! 

The new Trader Joe’s will be located at Brassfield Shopping Center near the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden. Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour.

https://traderjoes.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/North-Carolina-United-States-Crew-New-Store-Hiring/6615

 

Americans love it when someone else does the cooking.

In fact, spending on ‘eating out’ will pass money spent at grocery stores in 2019.

Fast food, especially hamburgers, is on most American’s menu with McDonald’s still leading in sales, but Chick-fil-A is the biggest mover in the past 2 years.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/09/11/fast-food-stocks-restaurants-who-is-winning/40097333/

 

Netflix lands ‘Seinfeld’ after losing “Friends’ and ‘The Office’

Netflix has landed worldwide rights to the iconic sitcom in a five-year – $500 million dollar deal- with distributor Sony in 2021.   The Office and Friends moved to NBC’s streaming platform. https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/netflix-lands-seinfeld-rights-losing-friends-office-1239934

 

Headline of the Morning:  “Mother-daughter trips are good for your health”

According to research from Harvard Medical School, mother-daughter trips taken once a year show similar benefits as a full night’s sleep and a healthy diet.   BTW: Strong relationships and quality time with those people may even help you live longer.  https://www.krqe.com/news/national/study-mother-daughter-trips-good-for-you-health/?fbclid=IwAR3qUWILP5B37o0cdsMVmCiA2v0XwsmdQrKuwloScDoxrKqasxzQKp4-jXU

 

The Rev. Carlton Eversley, a local civil-rights activist and pastor of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, passed away Monday. Eversley was 62.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/the-rev-carlton-eversley-a-longtime-local-civil-rights-activist/article_b018cc35-6aeb-5394-a4e8-08429fc8036d.html

 

The Oak Grove media center will be dedicated to Dr. Max Walser

 

Find out more about a special event TONIGHT in Winston-Salem…

“The Forbidden Art Exhibit” is a ticketed / fundraiser / auction…

14 pieces of ‘forbidden art’ from 8 Iraqi artists

*Raising money for art therapy and orphan work in Iraq through ‘Restore Iraq’.

Location:  The Historic Reynolda Village Barn in Winston Salem

DETAILS on the News Blog and on our Facebook page

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostToday is US Constitution Day
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

National Cheeseburger Day Deals

Verne HillSep 18, 2019

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersSep 18, 2019

Wednesday News, September 18, 2019  

Verne HillSep 18, 2019

Community Events

Aug
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Sep
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins[...]
Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Sep
18
Wed
6:20 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Sep 18 @ 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm
The Awana program encourages kids (PreK – 6th grade) to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
6:30 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Sep 18 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes