Tuesday News, September 15, 2020

Tuesday News, September 15, 2020

Verne Hill Sep 15, 2020

Below normal temperatures through the weekend 😊

Autumn begins next Tuesday, September 22.

Converting First and Second streets into two-way streets?

The Winston-Salem City Council’s Finance Committee has recommended awarding Sharpe Brothers – a Greensboro company – the contract for converting First and Second streets downtown into two-way streets.  Construction plans are all ready to go and that the project should be finished by late 2021.  A final vote is expected next Monday.

BTW: First and Second won’t be 2-way for their entire distances downtown…

Second Street will remain one-way from Spruce Street to Cherry Street.

And First Street will remain one-way from Main Street to Spruce Street.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/contract-for-two-way-work-on-first-and-second-streets-in-winston-salem-recommended/

 

School Bus Drivers Needed in Stokes County

To register, please call Angel Whitaker at the Bus Garage at 336-591-7169

 

Update: ‘SOME in-person’ classes have been cancelled again today at GTCC

– after a “cyber” incident over the weekend.  Students at Guilford Technical Community College are urged to visit the school’s website for additional info.   https://www.gtcc.edu/

 

Smoke from those West Coast wildfires is reaching the East Coast?

Yes. Satellite imaging showing smoke on the West Coast has blown thousands of miles eastward from the Carolinas into New England.  Fire crews are still battling over 80 wildfires in portions of Washington, Oregon and California.

https://www.sfgate.com/california-wildfires/article/West-Coast-wildfires-smoke-East-Coast-NYC-15566741.php

 

Hurricane Sally: Flooding is now the main concern from this storm…

Hurricane warnings has been issued for residents along the Gulf from Louisiana to the Pan Handle of Florida. Sally is expected to make landfall as a hurricane later tonight?

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

The remnants of Hurricane Sally could bring heavy rainfall to central North Carolina including the Triad on Thursday into Friday.

 

The Wake Forest men’s soccer team’s season-opening game at Clemson, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Oct. 13. Clemson requested the move, announcing that “a small number of individuals” in its soccer and volleyball programs had tested positive for COVID-19.

https://journalnow.com/sports/wake-forest-mens-soccer-game-with-clemson-rescheduled-because-of-covid-19/

 

Keep up with a surge of online orders…

Amazon has plans to hire 3,000 people at its huge warehouse being built in Garner. It’s also adding other facilities across our state, including a distribution center in Cary. The new Amazon hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.

https://www.wraltechwire.com/2020/09/14/amazon-were-hiring-another-100000-jobs-to-meet-delivery-demands

 

 

 

 

 

 

Election 2020: Tools to Request and Track Your Absentee Ballot

You have the option to request a ballot online via the Absentee Ballot Request Portal. Request an Absentee Ballot online: https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home

 

BallotTrax: Use BallotTrax to track the status of their ballot from when it is mailed to when it is received by the county board of elections.

BallotTrax allows NC voters with valid absentee ballot requests to create an account. Once the account is created, voters will be able to:

*Log in to view the status of their absentee by-mail request and ballot. This includes confirmation that the county board of elections has received the request, that the ballot has been mailed to the voter and that the completed ballot has been received by the county board of elections.

*Learn if their ballot cannot be accepted because of issues such as a missing signature or witness information. If this occurs, the county board of elections will provide information to the voter on how to correct the issue.

*Sign up for email, text, and/or voice alerts for status updates.

Track your Absentee Ballot: https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/

 

Click here for more information on creating an account in BallotTrax. https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Press/BallotTrax/BallotTrax%20County%20Voter%20Guide%20v1.pdf

 

 

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Enter a first name and last name, then click Search to view Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

 

Find Your County Board of Elections info: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo/

 

Important Dates…

Voters have until Oct. 27, 2020 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.   Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.  

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020.  Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here:  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections  https://www.ncsbe.gov/

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

Voter info can be found on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Verne Hill

