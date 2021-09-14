Search
Your Family Station
Tuesday News, September 14, 2021

Tuesday News, September 14, 2021

Verne HillSep 14, 2021Comments Off on Tuesday News, September 14, 2021

Like

Reminder: Fall begins September 22 (next Wednesday)  

 

Allergy Alert: ‘Tree and Weed Pollen’ in the HIGH range for Tuesday + Wednesday.    https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Road Closure in Winston-Salem

Bethabara Road is still CLOSED between Old Town Road and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem due to a water main break.

UPDATE: A contractor continues work on the 24-inch water transmission line with an estimated completion time of 5pm this afternoon (Sept. 14).  Water service has been temporarily restored to customers. If water is discolored after service has been restored, flush your lines through a bathtub faucet first, for at least two minutes.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695

 

ALERT: Apple has released an emergency software patch after researchers uncovered a security flaw that could allow hackers to secretly install spyware on your Apple devices – even if you do nothing, not even click on a link. The spyware can then eavesdrop or steal data from your device. All of Apple’s operating systems, including those for iPads, Macs and Apple Watches, are vulnerable.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/09/13/iphone-apple-security-update-pegasus-spyware-mac-ipad/8325086002/

To update your iPhone or iPad, check out our website or WBFJ on Facebook

Go to Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Software Update.

Plug in your device or make sure it has 50% battery life or more.

Tap “Install Now.”

 

Harris Teeter stores will have limited shopping hours starting Wednesday (Sept 15). The new hours due to ‘Covid restrictions, will be 6am to 9pm.

https://www.harristeeter.com/harris-teeter-response-to-covid-19

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links about vaccination sites on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

 

250: That’s how many National Guard troops have been activated in Massachusetts to help drive school vans amid a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/14/us/five-things-september-14-trnd/index.html

 

NYC: Broadway reopens tonight.

The Lion KingHamiltonWicked and Chicago will once again raise the curtain, this time for crowds that are fully vaccinated and wearing masks.

Disney is going to be streaming the opening number of The Lion King on their TikTok account, @DisneyOnBroadway.

https://abc13.com/broadway-shows-2021-on-hamilton-tickets-wicked-musical/11019688/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food Recall. Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites (Sandwich Cookies)

These snack cookies were recalled for ‘undeclared pecans’.

They were distributed through retail stores across 3 states including North Carolina.

The sandwich cookies are sold in individual pouches with best-by dates of Dec 24, 2021 and Dec 25, 2021. https://www.eatthis.com/news-food-recalls-september-12-2021/?utm

 

Update: Covid-19 cases among US children have risen almost 240% since July, American Academy of Pediatrics data shows. The latest data showing that nearly 5.3 million children have tested positive for Covid-19, currently account for 29% of all Covid cases reported nationwide. https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/13/health/children-covid-cases-increase/index.html

 

Nicholas made landfall along the Texas Gulf coast this morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. Now, the biggest worries are storm surge and heavy rain.  https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/14/weather/hurricane-nicholas-tuesday/index.html

 

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) is suspending more than a dozen nighttime routes as it continues to experience a serious shortage of bus drivers.

The temporary suspension begins this Sunday, Sept. 19 at 7pm.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-north-carolina-bus-driver-shortage/37576991

 

James Snyder Jr., a former Republican state House member and longtime figure in Davidson County politics, passed away last Sunday at age 76 from an extended illness.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/longtime-davidson-county-gop-stalwart-snyder-dies-at-age-76/article

 

 

‘Autumn at Oz Festival’  

Celebrating that 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz.

Beech Mountain (over the next few weekends = Sept 17-18 and 25-26)

During Autumn at Oz, you can skip down the yellow brick road with the Scarecrow, TinMan, and ToTo with craft vendors, petting zoo, face painting, and the Land of Oz Exhibit featuring original props and costumes. Tickets info: https://www.landofoznc.com/autumnatoz

