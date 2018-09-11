Tuesday News, September 11, 2018

WBFJ News Tuesday, September 11, 2018

17 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair.

Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th (11:59pm)

Today is September 11th – A day of Remembrance and Service

Remembering those who lost their lives 17 years ago during the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center in NYC, near Shanksville, Pa., and at the Pentagon in DC…

What effect will Hurricane Florence have on the Piedmont Triad?

Well, the million dollar question. It really depends on the track (or path) of the storm.

*The National Weather Service calling for “Tropical Storm conditions” starting Thursday and lasting into Friday night…

The Triad should expect: Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, flooding in low lying areas plus the threat of extended power outages.

As of 11am: Hurricane Florence remains a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds 130 mph. Florence is predicted to make landfall along the southern coast of North Carolina (possibly around Wilmington).

Useful Tweet from Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn:

“If you are on city water, there is no reason to buy bottled water…”

UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State and ECU joining UNC-Wilmington in cancelling classes ahead of Florence.

The Greensboro Fire Department has crews on standby to be deployed to other parts of the state in the aftermath of Florence making landfall on Thursday…

*Twenty people from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are on their way to Goldsboro to set up a medical support shelter.

President Trump: Emergency declarations issued for North and South Carolina

Say What? Parris Island to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Florence

*Get the latest info on Hurricane Florence from the National Hurricane Center…

Hurricane Florence has prompted area high schools to re-schedule their football games earlier in the week (other than on Friday)…

North Davidson at East Davidson, moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

High Point Christian at McMichael, moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bishop McGuinness at Atkins, moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Reagan at Page, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Northeast Guilford at Ragsdale, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Andrews at High Point Central, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Western Guilford at Grimsley, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Southeast Guilford at Dudley, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Smith at Eastern Guilford, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

*(Thursday) Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford, moved to 7 p.m. Thurs.

Source: The Greensboro News & Record

NOTE: FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy will air this Wednesday (Sept. 12) at 11pm…

Critical need for blood donors as Hurricane Florence approaches Carolinas

Blood and platelet donors needed

Walk-ins are welcome

Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.

Find a donation location: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Blood donation requirements:

-Donors must be at least 16 years old.

All 16-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form to donate.

-Donors must weigh at least 120 pounds.

-Donors must bring an officially issued photo ID (like a driver’s license)

Please make and keep donation appointments to ensure local patients have the blood products they need. Lives depend on all of us working together !

Area Blood Drives this week…

(Thursday, Sept 13) Clemmons Presbyterian Church

3930 Clemmons Road… 2:30pm til 7pm

(Friday Sept 14) East Forsyth High School

2500 West Mountain Street in Kernersville. 8:30am til 2pm

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center (Daily hours…)

650 Coliseum Drive in Winston Salem. Note: Now thru Sept 30, donate blood and get a FREE haircut coupon from Sport Clips via email!

Tips: Wind-proofing your deck or patio furniture

There is also nothing more annoying than chasing your patio furniture across the lawn or down the block. Some practical / helpful tips include:

Stack Your Chairs

Staking down your outdoor stuff

Bungee Cords and nylon cords

(Unique) Museum or Earthquake Gel?

(Optional?) Bring the Patio Furniture Indoors

https://learn.livingdirect.com/wind-proof-patio-furniture/

Flight Canceled Due to Bad Weather? Here Are Your Options…

https://www.tripsavvy.com/flight-canceled-due-to-weathe-54077

Whatever happens with the weather this week, it’s a good idea to have an emergency-supply kit ready. If a disaster strikes, you may not have access to food, water or electricity for several days, and stores may be closed or may sell out of important supplies.

Here are some tips from the CDC about what items should be included in a kit:

Food and water: The CDC recommends you have at least a three-day supply, including one gallon of water per person per day; foods that are easy to make and won’t spoil, such as canned soup, dry pasta and powdered milk; a manual can opener; and basic utensils to prepare and serve meals.

Once you have put together an emergency kit, be sure to check expiration dates on food, water, medicine and batteries at least twice a year.

Health supplies: You should have, at minimum, a three-day supply on hand of all medicines, as well as medical supplies that you may need such as syringes, canes or batteries for hearing aids.

Personal-care items: That includes soap, toothbrushes (and toothpaste), baby wipes, glasses and contact lenses.

Safety supplies: Should include a first-aid kit, an emergency blanket, a multipurpose tool (preferably one that can act as a knife, file, pliers and screwdriver) and a whistle.

Electronics: A flashlight, a radio (battery-powered, solar or hand-cranked) that can be used to get updates on the situation, a cellphone with chargers, and extra batteries and charged power banks.

Important documents: Identification, insurance cards, paperwork about any serious medical conditions. (Store in water proof gallon bag or folder)

Other Items: The CDC also recommends keeping handy extra cash, an extra set of your car and house keys, and maps of the area.

For children: Stock baby supplies, if needed (formula, baby food, diapers, etc.), and games and activities for older kids.

For pets: A three-day supply of food and water, plus bowls, cleaning supplies, a sturdy leash for dogs or pet carrier for cats and smaller dogs, plus current documentation, including photos, to help others identify them as your pets if you become separated from them. They recommend bringing pet toys and, if you can easily bring it, the pet’s bed to help reduce stress.

*Clearly label containers and store them where you can reach them easily, and remember that certain items, including medication and paper documents, need to be kept in waterproof containers.

More information, including checklists and a family emergency plan, can be found at emergency.cdc.gov.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-tips-for-emergency-preparations/article_5ac7b3bb-405b-5089-8b03-4b2185f8b2b1.html

U-Haul Companies across the Carolinas and Virginia are offering 30 days of free self-storage at 94 facilities in advance of Hurricane Florence

Families needing more information about the 30 days free self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul store.

Locations are sorted by state: Website: uhaul.com

Inquires: 1-800-GO-UHAUL® (1-800-468-4285)

Update at 1:30pm Tuesday…

App State, WSSU joining Carolina, State, ECU and UNC-W in canceling classes…

ASU: “All classes and academic obligations are canceled from 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, to allow students who live in areas likely to be severely impacted by Hurricane Florence to prepare accordingly…” http://appstatealert.com

WSSU: Winston-Salem State University has canceled classes and student activities for Thursday through Saturday, according to the university’s website.

Wake Forest University announced it would stay open Tuesday and Wednesday under normal operations, adding that a decision for Thursday and the rest of the week would come no later than 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. Wake plans to keep residence halls and dining services open during any potential cancellations, as well.

*Salem Academy and College and the UNC School of the Arts said they are still monitoring and hope to have a decision announced soon…

UNC-Charlotte: The next update will be provided by 5pm, Tuesday, Sept. 11

