Tuesday News, September 10, 2019 

“Best Month to Purchase Pre-Holiday flights is September”

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day

Fact: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

*Since 1999, the suicide rate has climbed 33%.

*For every person who dies by suicide, 280 people think seriously about it but don’t act, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

What you say (and don’t say) could save a person’s life. Check out the News Blog for tips to help those who are struggling to find hope and purpose.

Suicide Prevention Hotline: Call 1-800-273-8255

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/09/10/suicide-prevention-how-help-someone-who-suicidal/965640002/

Teens: Stressed or Depressed?

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/family-qa/faith-and-suicide-among-teens-and-young-adults/

Scriptures for Hope

https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/bible-verses-about-suicide/

“Cast your cares on the LORD and he will sustain you;

He will never let the righteous be shaken” Psalm 55:22 NIV

“Cast all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you.” 1 Peter 5:7 NIV

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival

Everyone is invited. Come join our celebration and break pita with us!

Celebrate our multi-national unity in Jesus Christ at the Middle Eastern Christian.

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival hosted by Friendly Arabic Church on 1292 Whicker Road in Kernersville.

Saturday + Sunday (September 14 + 15, 2019) / 10am til sundown

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival is an annual event that shares the multi-national Christian Arabic heritage with the neighboring community.

*Thanks to Salim Andreos, Pastor – Friendly Arabic Church in Kernersville for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning! http://www.friendlyarabicchurch.com/

Name change on the table? The City of Winston-Salem has proposed “Twin City Classic Fair” as the new name for the Dixie Classic Fair starting in 2020.

A resolution to change the name of the city fair goes before the Community Development Committee this afternoon. City Manager Lee Garrity said Friday that the committee can vote in favor of the name, vote “no” on the name or hold it in committee and take no action. NOTE: “If approved by the committee, the name change will go forward to the full (Winston-Salem City) council later today.

(The majority of the WSCC is in favor of a name change…)

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-name-proposed-for-dixie-classic-fair/

Special Election Day in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District today.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/10/

9-11: We will never forget.

On Wednesday, people across the US and the Triad will honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. It’s been 18 years since the September 11 attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead in the worst act of terrorism the US has ever experienced.

Here’s a list of 9/11 events happening around the Piedmont Triad.

Climb To Remember

What: Members of the Army ROTC battalion and military service departments at Wake Forest, Winston-Salem State University, Salem College and the public are invited to climb 2,997 stairs to pay tribute to each victim.

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 6am

Where: BB&T Field in Winston-Salem

The Ringing of the Bells

The City of Burlington will observe a “Moment of Remembrance” by rinding of the bells. The City’s proclamation also asks for first responders, houses of worship, and citizens to join our nation in the ringing of the bells for one minute

8:46 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11. You can either ring bells or wave an American flag at the same time.

9/11 Moment of Remembrance

What: 9/11 Moment of Remembrance multi-faith ceremony to honor the lives lost and pray for survivors greatly impacted by 9/11.

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Wake Forest Campus at the flagpole between Reynolda Hall and Benson Center. This is open to the public.

Patriotic Worship Service

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Pisgah UMC located at 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro

What: Service will consist of patriotic hymns, a time to give thanks, remembering the cost of freedom, praying for the nation. Make sure to wear red, white, and blue.

(SAT) Greensboro 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

What: The City of Greensboro will host its eighth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor those killed including first responders on 9/11.

When: Saturday, September 14 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 North Greene Street in Greensboro

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/911-events-memorials-stair-climbs-greensboro-winston-salem-burlington/83-a2631e1b-8eef-42df-8e23-3bb1af71b71a

https://www.911memorial.org/world-trade-center-history