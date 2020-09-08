Tuesday News, September 08, 2020

Autumn begins on September 22.

Eat Out. Take Out. Help Out. Helping those in need, just by eating out, TODAY, through Hope du Jour. Participating restaurants in Forsyth County donating a percentage of their sales to Crisis Control Ministry during their annual fundraiser postponed from May. http://hopedujour.org/

Traffic Alert: Liberty Street between 28th Street and Glenn Avenue (all lanes) will be closed around suppertime (5:30pm). Law enforcement will be re-routing traffic away from Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem in preparation for President Trump’s campaign stop set to begin at 7pm. Source: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

*Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Traffic Update: The first segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is now open connecting Salem Parkway and Reidsville Road.

Looking Ahead: By Christmas, the beltway may be open as far north as New Walkertown Road. Later in 2022, the beltway should be complete between Salam Parkway and Highway 52 on the northern side of Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/6-new-lanes-all-65-mph-opening-from-salem-parkway-to-reidsville-road/

Bookmarks in downtown Winston-Salem will remain closed today (TUE) to walk-in traffic after a flooding emergency late on Friday. Bookmarks will be open today from 12-6 for curbside pickup and phone orders only (336-747-1471 x 1000).

https://www.facebook.com/BookmarksNC

An early taste of winter weather with record cold temperatures and snow for residents of Denver, Colorado. A 60-degree drop in daily high temperatures?

Yes, it was 99 degrees in Denver on Sunday. Today’s HIGH will be in the mid 30s maybe with a Winter Weather Advisory.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/woah-temperatures-in-portions-of-colorado-to-plummet-60-degrees-in-48-hours-snow-also-expected/33942038

Facebook: We will pay you to stop using Facebook and Instagram?

The social media company will pay tens of thousands of users to quit the app ahead of the 2020 Election so it can study the platform’s impact on politics.

The company expects between 200,000 and 400,000 users to participate in the study, which will run through December but likely won’t produce results until mid-2021. https://www.businessinsider.com/facebook-will-pay-users-to-quit-app-instagram-election-study-2020-9

Drive-in at the Queen’s summer home??

Sandringham House has long been the beloved private country home of Queen Elizabeth II. Amid the global pandemic, the Queen’s estate is taking on a new role: that of a drive-in movie theater. Later this month, the estate will host a number of showings including “1917,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Moana,” and “A Star is Born.” https://www.wxii12.com/article/sandringham-estate-castle-as-drive-in/

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31. Election Day is Nov. 3.

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

FYI: Please VOTE ONCE!

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

More than 80% of US households have been counted for the 2020 Census. Census takers will continue to follow up in-person w/ homes across the country through Sept 30 in an effort to reach everyone. BTW: The Census Bureau never asks for the following…

-your Social Security number

-money or donations

-anything on behalf of a political party

-your bank or credit card account numbers

– your mother’s maiden name. Details at https://2020census.gov/