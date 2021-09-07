Tuesday News, September 07, 2021

Allergy Alert: ‘Weeds’ (mainly Ragweed) in the Moderate range for Tuesday! https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Praying for students and staff at Mount Tabor High School. An ‘emotional return’ back to classes today. A ‘larger’ law enforcement presence was noticeable at Forsyth County schools today. https://www.facebook.com/wsfcsofficial

National Acorn Squash Day

Think of this cousin to butternut squash as the ‘fall colored gourd.’ Although the acorn squash is a winter squash, it actually belongs to the same squash family zucchini and yellow summer squash. They are rich in fiber, as well as potassium and other vitamins and minerals. BTW: The word “squash” is taken from the Narragansett word meaning “eaten raw, green.” https://www.checkiday.com/954c287c92b01559e893a60a429f7f19/national-acorn-squash-day

Coming off of Labor Day, when it comes to wages, unemployment benefits, and laws set in place to protect and support workers, North Carolina is the worst state in the union for workers. The study based on the Best and Worst States to Work in America 2021 report recently released by Oxfam America, a national charity organization that focuses on labor policy and human rights. https://www.newsobserver.com/news/business/article253918398.html

Several Federal Unemployment Benefits including that extra $300 dollars a week ended for more than 7 million Americans on Labor Day. With the uncertainty of the resurgence of Covid-19, it’s possible that Congress could authorize new unemployment benefits in the future. https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackfriedman/2021/09/05/unemployment-benefits-end-tomorrow-for-millions-of-americans/

The surge of the Covid-19 Delta variant still continues to cause health concerns. Daily coronavirus infections are more than four times what the U.S. was seeing on Labor Day last year (that’s a +300% increase), according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of covid-19 patients in hospitals in the US has more than doubled since last September. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/09/06/doctors-face-life-death-decisions-icu-beds-covid-news/5744189001/

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread! As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s… Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

Looking for a COVID-19 testing? Once you hit the ‘testing’ link, just insert your zip code. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place

Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001. Local event: The City of Greensboro is hosting their 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this Saturday morning (9am) at the Bellemeade Parking Deck on North Greene Street. Registration begins at 7:30am on Saturday. Participants have the option to climb the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing 73 flights of stairs – the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11 before the towers fell. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/20th-anniversary-of-september-11-attacks-greensboro-hosts-stair-climb/83-601cb

News: In case you missed…

David Freedman, one of Winston-Salem’s most prominent criminal-defense attorneys, passed away last Friday from complications from the COVID-19 virus. Freedman was 64. (Freedman had been hospitalized about two weeks ago at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was vaccinated.) https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/prominent-winston-salem-attorney-david-freedman-has-died-he-had-been-hospitalized-for-covid-19/

Inspiring. Consoling. Serving. Those are some of the words people were using last week to describe Jerry Gilmore III, the owner of Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service, who died unexpectedly Aug. 27 at the age of 75.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-loses-longtime-funeral-director-a-family-man-with-a-great-big-heart/article_409f98c4-0bec-11ec-8601-db13da9fada2.html

“Lexington Barbecue Festival NOT happening in 2021” The 38th Annual Barbecue Festival in Lexington (originally set for Saturday, October 23, 2021) has been cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases as well as restaurant industry hardships’. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/lexington-barbecue-festival-postponed-due-to-rise-in-covid-19-cases-restaurant-industry-hardships/

The Cheerwine Festival set for September 18 has been cancelled after careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County Health Department, Novant Health and the City of Salisbury. https://cheerwinefest.com/

Good News Stories

(Israel) Twin girls, who were born joined back-to-back at the head, have been separated after a rare and complicated surgery. The one-year-old sisters (names not provided), underwent a 12-hour operation at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel last week. Following the operation, the twins can now face each other for the first time since they were born in August 2020. “This is a rare and complex operation performed so far in the world only about 20 times, and for the first time in Israel.” –Mickey Gideon, director of pediatric neurosurgery at Soroka Medical Center. https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/06/health/israel-conjoined-twins-separated-scli-intl/index.html

Australia: A toddler has been reunited with his family, three days after he went missing in the Australian wilderness. Three-year-old ‘AJ’ is autistic and non-verbal, and was found only suffering from diaper rash and ant bites. https://www.today.com/parents/3-year-old-boy-autism-found-after-3-days-lost-t230178