Tuesday News, September 04, 2018

Above normal temperatures (again) this week!

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center researchers believe they have helped achieve a breakthrough for a safe, non-addictive painkiller. The researchers have been working with the National Institute on Drug Abuse in developing the potential alternative to opioids for individuals experiencing acute and chronic pain.

About 72,000 people nationwide died of drug overdoses in 2017.

Nearly 49,000 of those overdoses were caused by opioids.

North Carolina is averaging nearly four deaths each day from opioid overdoses.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-researchers-tout-potential-breakthrough-on-non-addictive/article_e35ac876-9706-5a59-b9a9-0f2488a669e4.html

The Gulf Coast bracing for Tropical Storm Gordon…

Gordon expected to make landfall as a hurricane later TODAY. The hurricane warning stretched from the Pearl River that separates Louisiana to Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border. https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2018/09/04/gordon-gulf-coast/1188711002/

“More than $6 million in damage…”

That’s the estimate from owners of Davidson County garbage and recycling service center after a massive fire early Friday evening. Seventeen area fire departments responded to the fire, which started at the 54,000-square foot facility after employees had left for the day. Normal operations, including curbside pickup, continued Monday. Recycling materials will be taken to another center.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/million-fire-damage-to-davidson-county-garbage-recycling-center-owners/article_358207e3-0cd4-50f3-8873-339dbc7e13f2.html#tncms-source=article-nav-prev

Set to deploy: Members of the North Carolina Army National Guard’s Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment getting a celebratory send-off on Monday. The National Guard unit is being deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Scheduled length of stay: 9 months to a year.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/best-america-has-to-offer-national-guard-soldiers-and-their/article_b09aeee7-fb53-5e8d-95d2-811ad74a3192.html

One of the most talked about college football games from the weekend…

The App State / Penn State matchup

The Nittany Lions’ 45-38 overtime victory over App State on Saturday was actually a WIN for the Mountaineers: a pay-out of $1.2 million for showing up!

*The details from the 2014 signed contract between the two schools…

https://www.pennlive.com/pennstatefootball/index.ssf/2018/09/how_much_did_penn_state_pay_ap.html#incart_river_index

*One word made a constant appearance in the postgame press conferences: respect. That was exemplified at the end of the game, when 105,000-plus Penn State fans gave App State a warm send off.

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Reason: The median walls are being replaced

I-40 eastbound just past the Hwy 52 interchange. Left lane CLOSED through Sept 21

ALERT: Davidson County / near Thomasville

Road closure with a detour week days through Oct 05th…

Midway School Road between Old Greensboro and Hwy 109

7am to 3:30pm Mon – Fri. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=540689

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

The Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker”

Auditions at 4pm THIS afternoon at Reynolds High School in Winston Salem. FYI: Auditions are FREE, there may be a casting fee.

Must be available for rehearsals on September 4th – 6th.

Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more.

Details at www.nutcracker.com/auditions

Providence Kitchen to open September 19th

Location: BB&T building in downtown Winston-Salem!

Home to a unique and professionally-designed paid Hospitality Residency Program, Second Harvest Food Bank’s Providence Restaurant gives graduates of its Providence Culinary Training Program (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals for up to two years, preparing them to move forward in their culinary careers and into leadership roles.

*Motto: Food feeds a person. Employment feeds a family.

Providence Culinary Training alumna Tara Madison will be leading the Providence Kitchen team. Details: https://www.facebook.com/providencekitchenatbbt/

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter needs 100 volunteers to help in various functions at its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday, Oct. 27 at Bailey Park located at 445 Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Volunteers are needed anytime between 6am til 2pm

Event-day roles include: event set-up, registration, parking, walk route support, refreshment station, T-shirt station, start and finish line cheerleaders, and breakdown. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at http://act.alz.org/WinstonSalem, Contact: James Grindstaff at jgrindstaff@alz.org or at 980-498-7740