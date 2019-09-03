Tuesday News, September 03, 2019  

The Triad’s two largest counties (Forsyth and Guilford) experienced increases in the number of unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths during 2018. The latest opioid report from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was released last week. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-reaches-record-opioid-related-deaths-for-second-consecutive-year

Volunteers Needed: The education department at Reynolda Gardens will have two information sessions for volunteers at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Sept. 6.

Volunteers lead school groups on nature walks that last one to two hours. The walks include the formal gardens, greenhouses, and woods one to two mornings a week during the school year. Info: 336-758-3485.

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/volunteer-information-sessions-at-reynolda-gardens

Do you receive local TV over-the-air? You must re-scan…

Many over-the-air TV channels locally are having to ‘changing frequencies’ to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC.

Channels to re-scan this week include…

Sept. 3 WMYV My-48

Sept. 6 UNC-TV

Sept. 6 WXII NBC-12 www.WXII12.com/rescan

Sept. 6 WCWG CW-20

WGHP Fox-8: Spring 2020

WFMY CBS-2: Spring 2020

WXLV ABC-45: No change is currently planned…

The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.

FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you are OK.

You can also find more information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan

The TV Answers website, from the NAB at www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp

The latest on Hurricane `Dorian

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml

(8am) Dorian is currently a Category 3 storm with sustained winds near 120 mph

Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane over the next several days as it turns north toward the North Carolina coast.

Praise: Florida and Georgia are currently OUT of Dorian’s ‘projected cone’ path…

*Over 800 Airbnb hosts are opening up their homes for FREE to evacuees and relief workers through Sept. 16

https://wpde.com/news/local/airbnb-hosts-offering-free-housing-for-evacuees-relief-workers

*Evacuees can stay free at the Rock City Campground near Charlotte Motor Speedway. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/charlotte-motor-speedway-opens-campground-for-hurricane-evacuees/

*Airlines adding new cities to their waivers as Dorian’s path has shifted.

More than half of flights canceled today were headed to or from Orlando International Airport. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/03

*NEW: Disney World is shutting down its theme parks in Orlando in preparation of Dorian. Disney says they will re-open when it is safe to do so.

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/02/disney-world-closing-early-ahead-of-hurricane-dorians-arrival/

At the Box Office: The faith-based film Overcomer holding strong at #6 over the extended Labor Day weekend. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Check out the latest music and movie reviews from Focus on the Family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/overcomer-2019

Labor Day marked the 50th anniversary of the ATM (or automated teller machine) which made its American debut at a Chemical Bank in Long Island, NY on Sept. 2, 1969. Today, there are over 3 million ATMs across the globe.

But, do you remember your PIN number? J

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/08/30/atm-turns-50-labor-day/2150862001/

Ask SAM: Why isn’t the WS/FC school system doing Special Education Day at the Dixie Classic Fair? The Dixie Classic Fair’s Special Education Day is always on that Wednesday of the Fair (this year Oct. 9). That day conflicts with an already-scheduled early release day for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. No grand conspiracy.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-why-isn-t-school-system-doing-special-education

*The Dixie Classic Fair runs October 4 – 13, 2019

Headline of the Morning

“Teenage boy goes blind after existing on Pringles, white bread and French fries”

Scientists from the University of Bristol examined the case of a young patient whose extremely picky eating led to blindness, and have warned of the dangers of a poor diet.

The unidentified patient told doctors he had only eaten fries from the fish and chip shop, Pringles potato chips, white bread, slices of processed ham and sausage since elementary school, and he avoided foods with certain textures. He first visited a doctor at age 14, complaining of tiredness

Doctors discovered low vitamin B12 levels and anemia, treating the patient with vitamin B12 injections and offering dietary advice.

His vision had worsened to the point of blindness by 17 years of age, and doctors identified vitamin B12 deficiency, low copper and selenium levels, a high zinc level, reduced vitamin D level and bone level density, according to a statement from the University of Bristol.

By this stage, vision damage was permanent.

*The researchers say that poor diet and reduced intake of minerals caused vision loss in this case, and warn that nutritional optic neuropathy could become more common due to the consumption of junk food.

*They also warned vegans to make sure to supplement for vitamin B12 to avoid deficiency.

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/03/teenage-boy-goes-blind-after-existing-on-pringles-white-bread-and-french-fries/