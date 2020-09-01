Tuesday News, September 01, 2020

WBFJ News: Tuesday, September 01, 2020

Labor Day next Monday (Sept 7)

3 weeks until Fall: Autumn begins on September 22.

UPDATE: Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will give an important update this afternoon (3pm?) on UNC-TV.

The Governor’s press secretary stated that the governor “expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow, which would take effect later this week.” Any kind of loosing of restrictions will be a week ahead of expectations amid a recent stabilization in new COVID-19 cases and slight decline in hospitalizations.

Since May 22, Cooper has extended Phase Two restrictions three times.

Our current “Safer-at-Home” restrictions through Executivie Order are set to expire on September 11 at 5pm. NOTE: The Governor has extended a curfew on restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries from selling alcoholic drinks from 11pm to 7am until October 2. https://www.nc.gov/press-releases

Forsyth County: Early voting schedule is set…

Early voting happens statewide October 15 – October 31, 2020

There will be 17 early-voting sites in Forsyth County, including the main elections office in the Forsyth County Government Center on Chestnut Street.

Voters in Forsyth County will have three Saturdays of early voting and two Sundays. *General Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

*You MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

New APP for Vehicle Recalls!

THE U.S. government’s road safety agency (NHTSA) is offering a smartphone app that will alert you if your vehicles are recalled. You can add child seats, trailers and tires, and the app will check those for recalls as well. Last year, 53 million vehicles, car seats, tires and equipment were recalled, according to the agency. The FREE app for both Android and Apple phones rolls out this Thursday. Info at https://www.nhtsa.gov/safercar-app

Something’s happening!!!! Mayberry day – the annual event in Mt Airy – is still on GO for Sept. 21 to 27, 2020! Yes, the festival will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A tentative schedule has been posted online at www.mayberrydays.org,​ though some events are preliminary and may change, depending on state COVID-19 restrictions.

‘We don’t make mistakes. We just have happy accidents.’

-Bob Ross and ‘The Joy of Painting’

Hasbro (the toy company) presents Monopoly: Bob Ross Edition. Find your Happy Place as you ‘buy-up’ Bob Ross paintings. The Bob Ross edition of Monopoly costs $40 dollars pre-order from Hasboro… https://www.unilad.co.uk/gaming/bob-ross-monopoly-promises-to-keep-the-peace-between-players/

Reminder: If you live (or have a business) in Surry, Wilkes, Alleghany or Ashe counties and experienced damage from that August 9th earthquake (near Sparta) –

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and small businesses. Details on the News Blog.

The Planet Fitness locations across the state plan to re-open today?

Planet Fitness, which has 14 Triad locations, and the local YMCA on Robinhood Road are basing their re-opening plans on what they view as a medical services provider exemption in Cooper’s Executive Order No. 141 that went into effect May 22.

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

New York Times: As many as 90% of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have such insignificant amounts of the virus that they don’t need to be isolated or traced.

“Most of these people are not likely to be contagious, and identifying them may contribute to bottlenecks that prevent those who are contagious from being found in time,” the Times report said.

The Times acknowledged that in “what may be a step in this direction, the Trump administration announced last Thursday that it would purchase 150 million rapid tests.”

CDC: Who should get tested? Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 symptoms and people who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider.

Last week, the CDC released a finding that only 6% of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 listed COVID-19 as the ONLY cause on death certificates.

Some 94% of those who were counted as having died from COVID-19 had other “health conditions and contributing causes.”

