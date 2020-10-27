Tuesday News – October 27, 2020

Reminder: Turn your clocks BACK one hour this Saturday night.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is now a US Supreme Court Justice. The High Court now has a 6-3 conservative majority. The Supreme Court will be in session starting Nov. 2

As of Sunday, 3.5 million people have voted early in North Carolina.

ONE week until Election Day – Tuesday, November 3.

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through this Saturday, October 31.

*Check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times + locations!

*You have until 5pm this afternoon to request an absentee ballot.

Your absentee ballot MUST be dropped off or mailed in on or before Nov 3.

Zeta made landfall in the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane last night, bringing heavy rainfall. Zeta is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico before reaching Louisiana(?) on Wednesday.

Operation Autumn Hope: Law enforcement agencies across Ohio ‘working together’ during a monthlong investigation leading to the recovery of 45 missing children and 179 arrests. In all, 109 human trafficking victims were rescued in Ohio along with the recovery of two children in West Virginia. +50 agencies participated in the operation…

Coca-Cola is getting rid of 200 of its beverage brands?

Last week, the soft drink company announced that it would discontinue drinks like Tab and Odwalla. Coke is retiring half of its portfolio by the end of the year.

Survey: Nearly half of Americans unfamiliar with the term ‘Anti-semitism’. The American Jewish Committee‘s survey finding that 21% saying they have never heard the word. According to Meriam-Websters: ‘Anti-semitism’- Hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people.

World Series: Game 6 TONIGHT on Fox (8pm)

Dodgers lead the series over the Rays – 3 games to 2.

Spotting a stroke is the first step toward stopping it.

B.E. F.A.S.T.— Balance, Eyes, Face, Arm and Speech

B.E. F.A.S.T. is an easy way to quickly identify the early warning signs of a stroke.

If you identify problems while giving this simple test, call 911 and seek help immediately.

FACT: More than 80% of the blood collected by the American Red Cross

comes from local blood drives. Blood donations are down, but the need is still real.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

The stock market had its worst day in a month on Monday as virus cases surge across the US. Stocks of companies that need the virus to ‘go away’ and the economy to return to normal had some of the biggest losses.

BTW: The S&P 500 fell 1.9% Monday, deepening its losses from last week.

“Steal a Base, Steal a Taco”

Here’s the deal: Taco Bell locations all across the country will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos this Wednesday, Oct 28 between 2 pm and 6 pm – no purchase necessary. Reason: LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts stolen a base.

Grab a donut and help those in need. From now thru October 29th, purchase a specialty UNCG donut at participating Dunkin locations across the Triad AND support the Spartan Open Food Pantry – available to all current UNC-G (and Greensboro College) students and staff ‘in need’.

For every Spartan donut sold, the Spartan Open Pantry receives 40¢…

COVID HOPE program

New assistance for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest. Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40. Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

*Check out our conversation with Dr. Alexandra Thomas, Professor of Hematology and Oncology with Wake Forest Baptist Health, regarding breast cancer awareness on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.