Tuesday News, October 26, 2021

Wind Advisory through this evening for Surry, Wilkes and Watauga

Today is National Pumpkin Day. The word ‘pumpkin’ comes from the Greek word, ‘pepon’, which means “large melon.” Pumpkins, which originated in Central America, are considered a fruit in the squash family. The earliest pumpkin pie made in America was quite different than the pumpkin pie we enjoy today. Pilgrims and early settlers made pumpkin pie by hollowing out a pumpkin, filling the shell with milk, honey and spices and baking it. Pumpkins take about 85 days to mature. So, the pumpkins that we purchase in October were planted in July! https://www.farmersalmanac.com/little-known-pumpkin-facts-2186

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local event happening tonight: Next Step Ministries (in Kernersville) inviting those in the community their annual Candlelight Vigil to remember and honor victims of domestic violence in North Carolina. Tonight (Oct 26) at 6:30 pm in front of Kernersville Town Hall. Phone: 336 413 7054. https://www.nextstepdv.org/upcoming-events-calendar/

Thanks to Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show (this morning) to discuss our ‘Year End Tax Preparation’. Think of it as a ‘financial check-up’ before January 1st.

Start your year-end rough estimate of your taxes and financial situation NOW

to help avoid surprises and identify actions to take to reduce tax for 2021.

Phone: 336-292-6872 http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

Dealing with ‘brain fog’ after having Covid? You are not alone…

Long-term COVID-19 side effects could include memory loss and other cognitive dysfunctions, commonly labelled as “brain fog,” according to a recent study that looked at 740 patients in the Mount Sinai Health System who had contracted COVID-19.

Another study that documented “brain fog” was published by Oxford University. The study also found common lingering symptoms, such as trouble breathing, abdominal ailments, fatigue, pain, anxiety and depression.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/10/25/memory-loss-long-term-covid-symptoms/6168210001/

The governors of New Jersey and New York have each issued a state of emergency in advance of an anticipated nor’easter this week.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/weather/noreaster-preparations/index.html

About $24 billion in goods is estimated to be sitting outside California’s two biggest ports.

Officials have warned that the supply chain crisis, which has led to massive price increases on consumer goods, could last through the first half of 2022. *Meanwhile, the related worker shortage issue is hitting American companies hard. In a recent national survey, 47% of businesses reported a shortage of skilled workers in the third quarter.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/economy/business-conditions-worker-shortage/index.html

World Series: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros Game 1 TONIGHT (8pm) on Fox

Municipal elections: Early voting continues through Saturday, Oct 30.

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

More News stuff…

A new study from SmartAsset ranks the most affordable places to live in North Carolina.

Triad cities making the ‘affordable’ list include Lewisville, King and Stokesdale.

The seventh annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Scroll to the bottom of the article: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#northcarolina/mostAffordable-4

*Two more recalls have been issued this week involving whole onions.

RECALL: A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to tainted ‘whole onions’ in 37 states (including North Carolina). Last week, the CDC issuing a warning “NOT to eat red, white or yellow whole onions imported from Mexico and distributed in the US by ProSource”. Now, the FDA is urging people to throw out any onions from ‘HelloFresh’ and ‘EveryPlate’…

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/prosource-produce-llc-voluntarily-recalls-whole-raw-onions-shipped-chihuahua-mexico-between-july-1

TIP: Whole, raw onions will last two to three months when stored in a cool, dry place. But onions can only last in the fridge for up to two weeks.

https://www.allrecipes.com/article/how-to-store-onions/

Remember the 3×5 Floppy Disc?

The Japanese government is still trying to phase out floppy disks – a decade after Sony stopped making them (that would be 2011). Tokyo city officials have finally decided floppy disks have to go, due to the fees charged at some places.

However, it could take years to complete the transition to other digital formats.

Question: What ‘outdated tech’ are you still using? And enjoy it…?

https://www.businessinsider.com/japan-government-tokyo-floppy-disks-still-trying-to-phase-out-2021-10

Broken heart syndrome on the rise?

The official term, Takotsubo (ta-kah-SUE-bow) Syndrome usually happens after a severe emotional or physical event like a breakup or car accident.

The syndrome can mirror a heart attack, even causing chest pains and shortness of breath. A study from the Journal of the American Heart Association shows a clear connection on how the heart and the brain react together when stress or anxiety are present.

BTW: The data says mostly women age 50 to 75 have seen the highest increase, accounting for 88.3% of the nearly 135,000 cases among the women in that age group. https://www.wistv.com/2021/10/22/broken-heart-syndrome-rise-americans-study-says/

Buying your holiday ham or turkey early may be a good strategy because inventory is selling out fast. Another supply chain problem…

Smaller fresh and frozen turkeys may be in shorter supply this year due to rising transportation costs and a shortage of truck drivers.

“Packaging is a problem. Can’t get the plastic. Even having trouble getting cardboard for the boxes. The labor situation, a lot of companies are having labor problems processing these foods…” https://myfox8.com/news/holiday-ham-or-turkey-on-the-menu-best-shop-early/