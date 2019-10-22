Tuesday News, October 22, 2019 

(BREAKING) Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital – again – after falling at his home in Plains, Georgia. Carter fracturing his pelvis Monday evening.

Her statement said the 95-year-old is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home. This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months.

Update: The Carter Brothers restaurant location on North Main Street in High Point will close for good this Saturday (Oct 26) according to the High Point Enterprise.

Good News: The other Carter Brothers location on Samet Drive will remain open.

(Samet location is off Hwy 68 / or Eastchester near west Wendover)

After thinking it over for months, owner Tim Carter said he made the difficult decision to accept an offer to purchase the restaurant property, rather than undertake costly renovations. The buyer plans to convert the property into an urgent-care medical facility.

Carter said a lot of his employees from the N. Main Street location will work at his other restaurant. Those who don’t and who have enough longevity with the business will receive severance and profit-sharing revenue.

“Most restaurants don’t have profit sharing; I do,” Tim said. “These employees have been the backbone of my business. They are incredible people.” https://hpenews.com/news/11802/carter-bros-to-close-n-main-location/

Thirty-eight North Carolina colleges and universities are ‘waving’ their application fees this week as part of the annual NC Countdown to College event.

Click here to see the full list of North Carolina colleges that will waive their application fees until 5 p.m. Friday. Applications can be submitted online via the College Foundation of North Carolina. https://nccountdowntocollege.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/nc_college_application_fees_for_c2c_2019.pdf

Carolina Classic Fair. That’s the new official name for the annual ‘fair’ in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem City Council decided on the name by a 6-2 vote last night.

“It was a great ride and I’ll cherish the memories that we made”

Mike Muse, longtime coach and teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, is retiring. His last day at East Forsyth will be next week.

Muse has coached at Reynolds, North Forsyth, East Forsyth and Wake Forest.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/mike-muse-is-retiring-as-a-coach-and-teacher-from/

Update: Wake Forest / N.C. State football game on November 2 will be a NOON game at BB&T Field, the league announced on Monday. www.journalnow.com

Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk…

The winning worm: ‘Wild Worm Will’, owned by Leslee Brown of Wilmington. Seriously…

Based on Will’s markings, there will be several weeks of snow with above average temperatures for half of the winter ahead.

According to folklore, winter weather is predicted by looking at the bands on the woolly worm’s body. The darker the band on a Wooly Worm, the more harsh that week’s weather is expected to be. (Each band represents one week of winter).

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-what-does-the-woolly-worm-predict/article_3ce3b56e-bc92-5ec9-a3f2-90b541303304.html

Details: There will be two weeks of snow more than 1 inch, then two weeks of light snow or frost, one more week of snow, two weeks of above average temperatures, four weeks of average temperatures, one week of light snow or frost, and then two weeks of above average temperatures.

One of the BIG trends for the holidays = Sunflower Christmas trees?

According to Pinterest, decorating with sunflowers is going to be huge this season.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/sunflower-christmas-trees-officially-trend-095700485.html

Reminder: The Veterans Day Parade in Winston-Salem is November 9th.

Organizers of the annual Veterans Day Parade in the Twin City need to know that you will be participating. Contact Dale at cdbakerjr99@gmail.com to provide information.

BTW: Dale Baker has taken over for Walt Emery who retired after last year’s parade.

http://www.cityofws.org/Portals/0/pdf/PERMITS/NOTIFICATION%20OF%20APPROVAL%20-%20Veterans%20Day%20Parade.pdf?ver=2019-09-23-115127-433

November 13? The opening date for the new Publix in Greensboro.

Publix will be located at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Guilford College Road. https://www.wxii12.com/article/publix-chooses-location-for-new-greensboro-supermarket/14854434

Oreo has unveiled its OWN ‘cookie house kit’ for the holidays!

Similar to a gingerbread house-making kit, the ‘Oreo House’ includes pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, icing, Oreo cookies, Oreo mini cookies, fruity gummies and candy jewels for exterior decoration. The kit has been spotted at both Big Lots and CVS (costing around $15). There’s also a mini version being offered as well???

https://www.fox13news.com/news/step-aside-gingerbread-oreo-unveils-its-own-cookie-house-kit-for-the-holidays

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Early voting sites in Davidson County include the Board of Elections office in Lexington and the Thomasville Public Library.

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

Operation Stop Arm (thru Friday)

State troopers will be emphasizing safety around school zones and stopped school buses this week during the state’s annual “Operation Stop Arm” awareness.

In North Carolina: More than 3,000 vehicles violate stop-arm rules DAILY…