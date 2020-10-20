Tuesday News, October 20, 2020

National Teen Driver Safety Week. Research has found that texting while driving increases a teen’s crash risk by 23 times. More safety tips for teens and driving on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Settle up your ‘parking fines’ with school supplies?

The City of Greensboro is accepting new school supplies or cash donations to the G-E-A Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines through December 15.

Details on the news Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.yesweekly.com/education/greensboro-accepting-parking-fines-paid-in-school-supplies-now-through-december-15/

Grab a donut and help those in need. From now thru October 29th, purchase a specialty UNCG donut at participating Dunkin locations across the Triad AND support the Spartan Open Food Pantry – available to all current UNC-G (and Greensboro College) students and staff ‘in need’.

For every Spartan donut sold, the Spartan Open Pantry receives 40¢…

http://wesleyluther.org/sop?fbclid=IwAR0INGqIPNim-HORKJ77ozmH3oB8_-kvak6AS5xbbSRA3vPmNcNwAxqYs3o

Read more of the legend of the UNC-G donut on the News Blog at wbfj,fm.

https://news.uncg.edu/celebrating-40-years-uncg-donut/

UPDATE: Guilford County Schools reversing plans on Monday.

The return of Pre-K thru 2nd grade students in Guilford County has been delayed.

The decision was made based on updated community health data.

Community health metrics related to COVID-19 are now in the red category in Guilford.

https://myfox8.com/news/guilford-county-schools-will-not-reopen-for-in-person-learning-on-tuesday-fox8-will-stream-430-p-m-news-conference/

NEW: The Commission on Presidential Debates plans to mute the microphones of Trump and Biden as the other gives two-minute opening statements at the beginning of each of six debate topics during the debate at Belmont University in Nashville.

The moderator, Kristen Welker of NBC News, will not be in control of the mute button.

Note: The microphones of both candidates will be on during the “open discussion” portion of the 90-minute debate.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/10/19/presidential-debates-mics-cut-off-under-new-rules-commission/3713658001/

Election Day (Nov. 3rd) – 2 WEEKS AWAY!

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31.

*Please check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times and locations!

*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

– Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest. Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40. Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

WEB: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Diagnostic-Tools/Mammogram

Good grief, the Charlie Brown holiday specials have found a new home!

Instead of airing on broadcast television, the Peanuts animated classics will be streaming on AppleTV+.

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin’, Charlie Brown’, ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ will be offered on the streaming platform for free for certain dates this fall and winter.

Great Pumpkin will be available for free on the streamer from October 30 to November 1, the Thanksgiving special from November 25 to 27, and the Christmas special from December 11 to 13.

https://people.com/tv/its-the-great-pumpkin-charlie-brown-stream-appletv-for-free/

Update on Rush Limbaugh who is battling stage 4 lung cancer…

The 69-year-old conservative radio host revealing on Monday that his ‘cancer’ has progressed “in the wrong direction.” His chemotherapy treatment has been updated in the hopes of keeping “additional progression at bay for as long as possible.” Limbaugh announced in early February that he had been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”

*Limbaugh is the most-listened to radio host in the country, with 15.5 million listeners (weekly).

*Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, by President Trump during this year’s State of the Union address.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/10/20/rush-limbaugh-stage-4-lung-cancer-has-worsened-he-says/5988438002/

NEW: If you get unemployment through the state, expect an extra $50 dollars

a week through the end of the year. The extra temporary benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/temporary-extra-50-in-state-regular-unemployment-benefit-payments-begins-saturday/

COVID HOPE program: New assistance for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

Game One of the World Series – tonight at 8pm on Fox

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays

Location: A neutral site / Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

*The Dodgers (the National League champions for the third time in four years) are still seeking their first World Series championship since 1988.

*The Rays (making their second World Series appearance) have never won the championship since their founding in 1998.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/19/sport/world-series-los-angeles-dodgers-tampa-bay-rays-randy-arozarena-mlb-spt-intl/index.html