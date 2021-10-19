Tuesday News, October 19, 2021

Did you catch a glimpse of the ‘full’ moon also known as the Hunter’s Moon?

It’s ‘National Pharmacy Tech Day’

Jobs: Bojangles is conducting in-person hiring events at its Triad restaurants TODAY (Oct 19) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bojangles is hiring for all positions — part-time and full-time — including team members, shift managers, assistant general managers and general managers. Winston-Salem-area, go to https://jobinfo.com/t/?bowinston

Greensboro-area, go to https://jobinfo.com/t/?bogreensboro

Dozens of NC colleges, universities (even Community Colleges) will waive their application fees during their annual “College Application Week” which runs through this Friday (Oct 22) at 5pm. More information at cfnc.org.

https://www.cfnc.org/apply-to-college/nc-countdown-to-college/

Update: The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday unanimously approved paying a $1,000 bonus to (full time) city employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have already been vaccinated. Winston-Salem city employees will soon be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or participate in weekly testing. According to the policy, unvaccinated employees may face higher insurance premiums.

Winston-Salem employs nearly 3,000 people.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-approves-1-000-bonus-for-vaccinated-city-workers/article

Finnigan’s Wake, a downtown Winston-Salem eatery for 15 years, will close permanently on October 30.

The owner (Philip “Opie” Kirby”) said that he was personally ready for a change.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/finnigans-wake-to-close-for-good-oct-30/

Continued Prayer Request: A desperate search is underway for 17 missionaries who were kidnapped and taken hostage in Haiti over the weekend. The 12 adults and five children are connected with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/october/god-is-in-complete-control

Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptop are thinner and lighter. *Apple is bringing back some old MacBook Pro features including the HDMI port, SD card slot, and a MagSafe charger. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999.

https://www.cnn.com/business/live-news/apple-october-event-2021/index.html

Big Honor: NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dr Mandy Cohen has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (or NAM) for her work in ‘creating a strategic alignment to bring about critical improvements in health’.

BTW: NAM elects no more than 90 regular members and 10 international members annually. Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2021/10/18/ncdhhs-secretary-mandy-k-cohen-elected-national-academy-medicine

The Clemmons Farmer’s Market ‘season’ ends this Saturday.

Times: 8:30am – 11:30am at the Jerry Long Family YMCA.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2131788826985660

Municipal elections: Early voting is happening now through Oct 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record