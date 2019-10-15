Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, October 15, 2019  

Tuesday News, October 15, 2019  

Verne HillOct 15, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News, October 15, 2019  

Like

Traffic Alert: Expect lots of ‘activity’ in and around the downtown area leading up to the start of the Fall Market in High Point this Weekend!  *The HP Market runs October 19 – 23, 2019

 

Job Fair this Wednesday (Oct 16)

Location: Davie campus of Davidson County Community College. Times: 10am til 1pm.  The Job Fair (featuring +30 vendors) is FREE and open to the public.   

It’s Federal Tax Extension Deadline Day 

If you’re one of the roughly 15 million taxpayers who asked the Internal Revenue Service for an extension on filing your federal taxes in April, today is the day.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/10/15/

 

Researchers with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have received a $5.3 million federal grant to study whether sleep is as “good for the elderly mind as it is for the body”.   The study will examine whether lifestyle changes can improve chronic sleep problems.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/a-good-night-s-sleep-may-help-older-adults-cope/article

 

RECALL: Publix has a recall on its ‘Great Lakes White American Cheese’.

Reason: Possible contamination with a foreign material.

Publix said the recalled cheese was sold between Oct. 3 and Oct 11.

You can return the cheese or sandwiches made with the cheese for a full refund.

Questions: Call 1-800-242-1227.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/veterinarian-warns-against-rare-potentially-deadly-disease-that-can-be-spread-from-pets-to-people/29443636

 

Lay’s is releasing a brand new flavor just in time for fall: grilled cheese and tomato soup. The new flavor hits shelves on Oct. 21 for a limited time run.

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/food/story/lays-releasing-grilled-cheese-tomato-soup-flavor-66264192?fbclid=IwAR1zsKiaEzh2kTbixJ2BwxNn7CRcRMEzkf7h2eW5Er9V9BJH8ZO3nY0lo6c

 

 

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt has been named the ACC’s receiver of the week for the third time this season.    Surratt, a redshirt sophomore, had 12 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the Deacons’ 62-59 loss to Louisville on Saturday night. All of those are career highs.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/sage-surratt-wins-weekly-acc-honor-for-third-time-this/article_8a3aaa16-9aca-5284-9a0e-43d04fc0782c.html

 

Municipal elections: Early voting begins WEDNESDAY for residents in Lexington, Thomasville and Denton.  Early voting runs thru Nov. 1.

Early voting sites: Davidson County Board of Elections + Thomasville Public Library.

Election Day is Nov. 5.    https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191008/early-voting-begins-oct-16?

 

(FREE) Dental Clinic in Charlotte this Friday and Saturday (Oct 18 -19, 2019)

Hosted by NC Dental Society / Missions of Mercy

Location: Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer?

*Details and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom

 

Reminder:  The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system. 

GOAL:  2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/nonprofit-seeks-duffle-bag-donations-so-kids-entering-foster-care/article

 

 

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

(THURS) An awareness event is planned in Thomasville this Thursday (Oct 17) at 7pm

(at the gazebo).

 

 

Mission of Mercy? Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to the Middle East to help ease tensions after the President pulled US troops out of northeast Syria… giving Turkey the ‘green light’ to attack U.S.-allied Kurdish forces.

The President is issuing new sanctions against Turkey.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2019/october/pence-heads-to-mideast-as-turkey-attacks-kurds

 

12 candidates in the spotlight…

The fourth Democratic presidential debate happens tonight (8pm) on CNN.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/10/15/

 

 

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook the East Bay of the San Francisco Bay Area late last night.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/4-5-magnitude-earthquake-hits-san-francisco-bay-area_3116664.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNEEDED: New and gently used Duffel Bags and Suitcases
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

New flavor for fall…

Verne HillOct 15, 2019

Wake Health: Elderly Sleep Study

Verne HillOct 15, 2019

Job Fair: DCCC, Davie Campus (OCT 16)

Verne HillOct 15, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Oct
15
Tue
6:30 pm Reversing Diabetes Seminar Series @ Kernersville Adventist Church (Kernersville)
Reversing Diabetes Seminar Series @ Kernersville Adventist Church (Kernersville)
Oct 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The is a 6-week educational seminar to empower you to take back your life! Cost: $50.00 (per person)  /  $65.00 (per couple) To register: http://www.kernersvilleadventist.org 336.341.1755
Oct
16
Wed
all-day Impact Conference: Church Revita... @ Piedmont International University (Winston-Salem)
Impact Conference: Church Revita... @ Piedmont International University (Winston-Salem)
Oct 16 all-day
Guest Speaker: Rob Decker of Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville This FREE conference is designed to equip future and current pastors with the tools to revitalize their local church into Great Commission churches. Conference Schedule[...]
6:20 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Oct 16 @ 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm
The Awana program encourages kids (PreK – 6th grade) to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
6:30 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Oct 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes