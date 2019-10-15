Tuesday News, October 15, 2019  

Traffic Alert: Expect lots of ‘activity’ in and around the downtown area leading up to the start of the Fall Market in High Point this Weekend! *The HP Market runs October 19 – 23, 2019

Job Fair this Wednesday (Oct 16)

Location: Davie campus of Davidson County Community College. Times: 10am til 1pm. The Job Fair (featuring +30 vendors) is FREE and open to the public.

It’s Federal Tax Extension Deadline Day

If you’re one of the roughly 15 million taxpayers who asked the Internal Revenue Service for an extension on filing your federal taxes in April, today is the day.

Researchers with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have received a $5.3 million federal grant to study whether sleep is as “good for the elderly mind as it is for the body”. The study will examine whether lifestyle changes can improve chronic sleep problems. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/a-good-night-s-sleep-may-help-older-adults-cope/article

RECALL: Publix has a recall on its ‘Great Lakes White American Cheese’.

Reason: Possible contamination with a foreign material.

Publix said the recalled cheese was sold between Oct. 3 and Oct 11.

You can return the cheese or sandwiches made with the cheese for a full refund.

Questions: Call 1-800-242-1227.

Lay’s is releasing a brand new flavor just in time for fall: grilled cheese and tomato soup. The new flavor hits shelves on Oct. 21 for a limited time run.

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt has been named the ACC’s receiver of the week for the third time this season. Surratt, a redshirt sophomore, had 12 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the Deacons’ 62-59 loss to Louisville on Saturday night. All of those are career highs.

Municipal elections: Early voting begins WEDNESDAY for residents in Lexington, Thomasville and Denton. Early voting runs thru Nov. 1.

Early voting sites: Davidson County Board of Elections + Thomasville Public Library.

(FREE) Dental Clinic in Charlotte this Friday and Saturday (Oct 18 -19, 2019)

Hosted by NC Dental Society / Missions of Mercy

Location: Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer?

*Details and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

(THURS) An awareness event is planned in Thomasville this Thursday (Oct 17) at 7pm

(at the gazebo).

Mission of Mercy? Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to the Middle East to help ease tensions after the President pulled US troops out of northeast Syria… giving Turkey the ‘green light’ to attack U.S.-allied Kurdish forces.

The President is issuing new sanctions against Turkey.

12 candidates in the spotlight…

The fourth Democratic presidential debate happens tonight (8pm) on CNN.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook the East Bay of the San Francisco Bay Area late last night.

