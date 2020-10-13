Tuesday News, October 13, 2020

High Point Fall Market starts TODAY thru October 23.

Health safety is the #1 concern during this market. https://www.highpointmarket.org/

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer.

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early.

Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40.

Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

WEB: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Diagnostic-Tools/Mammogram

*Check out our conversation with Dr. Alexandra Thomas, Professor of Hematology and Oncology with Wake Forest Baptist Health, on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Reminder: Slow down at dusk and dawn – its ‘Deer Season’

Animal / Vehicle Crashes Soar in Latest NCDOT report. There was been a sharp increase in auto accidents with animals over the past 3 years. October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide. Most crashes (45%) occur between 6pm and midnight.

NCDOT: Helpful tips for motorists during ‘deer deason’…

Drive with high beams on when possible.

Watch out for those little eyes reflecting in the headlights.

Deer often travel in groups. So, when you spot one, others may be around.

Deer close to the road? Slow down + blow your horn with one long blast.

If your vehicle does strike a deer, get off the road if possible and call 911.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2020/2020-10-12-animal-vehicle-crashes-soar.

Mooney’s Mediterranean Cafe at the corner of Fourth and Liberty in downtown Winston-Salem, has closed for good. Ameen David (the owner since 2009) said that several factors contributed to his decision to close permanently.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/mooneys-a-staple-of-downtown-winston-salem-since-2009-has-closed-for-good/

It’s Prime Day x2 OCT 13 + 14, 2020

The best Prime Day deals are usually reserved for Prime members only.

Good news: You can get a free 30-day trial of Prime. https://www.amazon.com/primeday

*Dozens of retailers are offering steep discounts of their own to compete with Amazon’s big event this year, effectively turning mid-October into the new start of the holiday shopping season. https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/12/cnn-underscored/prime-day-2020-alternative-sales/index.html

With the rise in anti-Semitism globally, Facebook is banning all content that “denies or distorts the Holocaust.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/october/facebook-bans-holocaust-denial-on-platform

Shocking: Nearly two-thirds of US young adults are unaware that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust by the Nazis during World War II. Young adults 18-39, 23% said they believed the Holocaust was a myth or had been exaggerated. In France, nearly 20% of young adults (18 – 34) said they had never heard of the Holocaust. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/16/holocaust-us-adults-study

Update: Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest will participate in a gubernatorial debate this Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7pm.

*Organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

https://nsjonline.com/article/2020/10/cooper-forest-to-debate-wednesday/

Election 2020: Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Tracking your Absentee Ballot…

Locate early voting sites https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

(In-person) Early Voting starts this Thursday, Oct 15 – Oct 31.

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

Election Day is Nov. 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Day 2 of the Senate confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett (President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee). 11 hours of Q and A with Ms Barrett…

Watch the hearings on all major networks and our Facebook page/wbfj. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews

COVID and College Sports

Appalachian State football team could return to the field this week

The Mountaineers halted practice roughly two weeks ago, when 19 active cases were announced: 11 students, 10 of whom were athletes, and eight staff members.

The halt led to the postponement of two straight football games until December.

Appalachian State is scheduled to host Arkansas State on Oct. 22 in Boone.

*The Louisiana game will be Dec 4 or 5. The Georgia Southern game will be Dec 12.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/appalachian-state-coach-shawn-clark-says-the-football-team-could-return-to-the-field-this/

Funding to be released for 10 Triad transportation projects, including two in Forsyth County. The $700 million Build NC bond installment funding is scheduled to be released by the end of October, the State Treasurer’s Office said. It will affect 46 projects statewide. The largest Forsyth County projects include…

$25 million to complete the widening of I-40 from Harper Road in Clemmons to Hwy 801 in Bermuda Run, including Yadkin River bridges. Competition date: November 2021

Another $8 million will go toward completing the section of the Northern Beltway from Hwy 158 to Hwy 321.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/two-forsyth-highway-projects-gain-final-ncdot-funding/

The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) has been awarded the

Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. The Nobel Committee said that the coronavirus pandemic has added to hunger – impacting millions of people.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/10/09/hurricane-delta-nba-finals-lakers-heart-trump-coronavirus/3592077001/

Steve Green, chairman of the Museum of the Bible and president of Hobby Lobby, received the William L. Armstrong Award for 2020 on Saturday.

Steve has also written several books, including Faith in America and The Bible in America. Past winners of the Armstrong Award include Dennis Prager and Dr. James Dobson.https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/october/museum-of-the-bible-founder-steve-green-receives-2020-william-l-armstrong-award