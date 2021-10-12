Tuesday News, October 12, 2021

Reminder: McDonald’s offering educators’ FREE breakfast this week. Through Friday, teachers, administrators and school staff can get a FREE “Thank You Meal” at participating McDonald’s restaurants during breakfast hours. A valid work ID is needed. Again, the giveaway runs through this Friday (Oct 15). What to expect: A choice of one breakfast entree, hash rounds and a beverage in a classic Happy Meal box!

www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/10/08/mcdonalds-teacher-thank-you-meal-free-breakfast-educators/

RECALL: ‘Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal’ sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online is being recalled. Maple Island decided to issue a recall of its Rice baby Cereal sold after April 5 ‘out of an abundance of caution’. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/maple-island-rice-baby-cereal-sold-at-walmart-recalled-due-to-high-arsenic-levels/

A ‘Wellness Day’ for students and staff at UNC Chapel Hill.

Classes have been cancelled TODAY (Oct 12) “as a step in addressing mental health campus-wide.” Two students died on campus during the past month and two suicide attempts are being investigated from this past weekend.

UNC will hold a mental health summit later this month.

Resource info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, resources are available.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line by texting START to 741-741.

www.wfae.org/education/2021-10-11/unc-chapel-hill-cancels-classes-oct-12-following-death-of-2-students-on-campus

The final numbers are out for the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

And attendance not as high as organizers had hoped. This year attendance for the 10-day event was down by about 37% as compared to 2019. Source: Press Release

Just a reminder: Enrollment for Medicare opens this Friday, October 15th and continues through December 7th for coverage in 2022.

Also, Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace –

opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

Headline of the Morning

“Captain Kirk is finally headed to space?”

Update: The latest Blue Origin has been delayed til Wednesday due to bad weather.

Interesting fact: Actor William Shatner (best known for his role on Star Trek) will be on-board Wednesday’s flight. Shatner is 90! The journey will take 11 minutes!

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/04/entertainment/william-shatner-blue-origin-space-mission/index.html

Do you have a 3G mobile phone?

The 3 largest US mobile providers (Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile) are all phasing out their 3G networks in 2022, meaning you will need to ‘upgrade’ to a newer

4G or 5G phone to continue receiving service. What does this really mean? According to the FCC, many older mobile phones will be unable to send texts, make or receive calls or use data services, and will have no access to 911.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/technology-verify/you-will-have-to-upgrade-replace-phone-to-4g-5g-in-2022-if-you-have-3g-verizon-att-tmobile-all-phasing-out-3g/

Weekly update on the Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 8, 2021)

It’s been wet and warm in the northern mountains this past week. This will ‘slow down’ color development a few days.

Peak color expected this weekend at the higher elevations!

Source: ‘The Fall Color Guy’ Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at App State

*You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

*Weekly updates on the WBFJ Morning Show each Friday morning!

Forsyth County water customers on the East side may notice temporary discoloration in their tap water. Crews are doing scheduled inspection of the Chestnut Street water tank. Potential areas that could be affected include downtown Winston-Salem east of Highway 52 as well as customers in Kernersville and Walkertown. https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=731

Costly decision at the Boston Marathon on Monday?

Mercel Hug was on a record pace Monday morning and earned $25,000 with his fifth Boston Marathon title. But he lost out on a $50,000 bonus that comes with any course record. Marcel Hug, the men’s wheelchair champion at the 125th Boston Marathon, will now always remember the words that locals recite when discussing the final mile of the race… “Right onto Hereford, left onto Boylston.”

Too bad for the 35-year-old wheelchair racer from Switzerland – he didn’t make that right turn. Instead, he followed the lead vehicle up Commonwealth Avenue before heading back onto Hereford Street. Missing out on that $50,000 bonus.

Marcel reflected…

“It should not have happened. It’s my fault,” he said. “I was just focusing on my performance. I went straight behind the lead car instead of a right turn…”

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/boston-marathon-mens-wheelchair-champ-wrong-turn-end-of-race/

Earlier, the better? The US Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have released recommended ship-by dates for gifts to be delivered in time for the December 25 holiday, which lands on a Saturday this year.

Check out the News Blog for specifics.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/holiday-shipping-shopping-deadlines-fedex-ups-usps/