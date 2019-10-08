Tuesday News, October 08, 2019  

Today is Senior Citizens Day at the Dixie Classic Fair

Your National Weather Service Forecast

Cloudy skies. Breezy…Highs in the mid-60s

New school superintendent goes on listening tour…

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston is listening – and doing audio recordings of her sessions with the community “to be sure that I hear what I’m supposed to hear.”

Since mid-September, Hairston has been holding listening sessions for the community as well as school system staff.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Exceptional Children’s Division will not participate in Special Education Day on Wednesday at the Dixie Classic Fair because it conflicts with the district’s early-release day, Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school system.

Steady crowds with a ‘surge’ in merchandise sales…

More than 83,000 people came through the gates of the Dixie Classic Fair during opening weekend, according to fair officials.

BTW: Opening weekend attendance was above the five-year average.

And, lots of people are buying LOTS of Dixie Classic Fair merchandise, with sales in the first three days of more than $12,000. Last year’s fair sold a total of $3,200 in merchandise during the entire nine-day event.

Headline of the Morning

“Environmental experts say raking leaves and removing them from your property is bad for your lawn”

Although many of us often rake fallen leaves and send them to a landfill to prevent our lawns from being smothered and to make yards look better.

Experts suggest that grinding them up and leaving them on your lawn is BEST!

Leaving your leaves make your lawn healthier…

“Leaves cover up root systems, preserve soil moisture, suppress weeds and other plants.

Mulched leaves slowly break down and return (essential) nutrients to plants.

“It’s a perfect system. Nothing is wasted in nature. It’s free fertilizer…”

*Some leaves like maples do a great job of reducing weed seed germination while other species like honey locust add a lot of nitrogen to lawns.