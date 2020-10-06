Tuesday News, October 06, 2020

Headline of the Morning

‘LAND O LAKES’ HAS A CINNAMON SUGAR BUTTER SPREAD THAT TASTES JUST LIKE TEXAS ROADHOUSE BUTTER” *The perfect ‘fall’ spread? *Enough said…

Hurricane Delta strengthening to a Category 2 storm overnight with wind speed currently around 100 mph. Delta is forecast to reach Category 4 intensity before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. *Delta could bring rain to North Carolina this weekend. Source: National Hurricane Center / https://weather.com/

NEW: The owners of Regal cinemas will re-CLOSE all its US movie theaters

til further notice this Thursday. Reason: A combination of lock down restrictions during the pandemic and lack of new first run movies to show.

Note: The Grand 18 in Winston-Salem re-opened last Friday after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Over 800 people caught a movie over the weekend. Check out what’s new in watching a movie on the News Blog. https://www.thegrandtheatre.com/reopening

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will introduce their second health insurance network to serve the Triad in January – called ‘Blue High Performance’. *In 2019, Blue Cross and Wake Forest Baptist introduced the cost-cutting partnership – “Blue Local”.

Update: President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center and returned to the White House late Monday evening to continue his coronavirus treatment there, despite mysteries surrounding his health -even the president‘s doctor warning that he may not be “out of the woods yet.”

*President Trump and first lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

NEW: Pastor Greg Laurie of the Harvest Christian Fellowship in southern California has tested positive for COVID-19. “My symptoms have been mild so far. It started with fatigue, aches and pains, then progressed to a fever…” Laurie making the announcement on Facebook on Monday. Pastor Laurie was a guest at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for President Trump‘s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. *Several other guests and White House officials, including President Trump and Senator Thom Tillis, have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Traffic Alerts in downtown Winston-Salem

*One lane closed: Patterson Avenue between 1st + 3rd streets thru Oct 23. Between 7 am – 6 pm. Duke Energy installing underground conduit.

Water / Sewer Repair: 2nd Street between 1st Street and Green Street.

One lane closed from 9am – 4pm thru Thursday (Oct 8)…

Election 2020

The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 general election is this Friday (Oct 9). If you miss the deadline, you can still register to vote and cast a ballot during early ‘in-person’ voting between Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020

Election 2020

The only Vice-Presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and California Senator

Kamala Harris (COMMA- LAH) set for this Wednesday (Oct 7) at 7pm.

BTW: There are 2 more Presidential debates scheduled in October (Oct 15 + Oct 22).

75% of parents of school age children agree that having everyone home more often (since March) has caused them to relax some of the house rules since the beginning of the pandemic.

HOUSE RULES RELAXED DURING THE PANDEMIC…

1. Eating in front of the TV (37%)

2. No staying up past bedtime (27%)

3. Don’t leave wet towels or dirty clothes on the floor (24%)

4. No using your phone at the dinner table (23%)

5. Put the toilet seat down when you’re finished (23%)

6. No food in the bedrooms (23%)

7. Turn off lights when you leave the room (23%)

8. Always lock the door when you leave (22%)

9. No cups on the table without a coaster (21%)

10. Don’t put shoes on the furniture (20%)

Prayer concern: Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas has tested positive for COVID-19. Good news: Doctors caught the virus early.

His son, Pastor Matt Hagee made the announcement during an online church service on Sunday. The 80-year-old pastor is currently under medical care.

Face coverings are still required.

North Carolina moving into Phase 3 last Friday

Phase 3 should last through Oct. 23, 2020.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask