Tuesday News, October 05, 2021

Senior Citizens Day at the Carolina Classic Fair

Gates 9am… Adults 65 and older get in FREE.

Study: COVID-19 Antibodies Can Last Up to a Year.

Finnish researchers found that 96% of their test subjects were still carrying antibodies 8 months after having Covid-19.

Even though the antibodies provided long-lasting protection against the COVID virus, their ability to fight the Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants diminished over a period of several months.

Good News for the Triad: Test positive cases for Covid-19 are down to 8%.

Amber Alert: Mobile phones buzzing (again) overnight.

Good News: An 11-month-old baby is back, safe at home with his parents.

The baby was inside a car that was stolen around 9pm last night in Greensboro.

The car and baby were found safe around 3am this morning in High Point.

Authorities stil looking for the car thief. (336) 373-1000

2021 ‘National Night Out’ happening this evening in Winston-Salem.

Neighborhood Watch Group 371 is hosting an event this evening from 6 to 8pm at the Parkside Place Community off Parkway Plaza.

*Everyone can participate in a united fight against crime by turning on your

porch light from 6 to 9pm this evening. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=795

NASCAR

Bubba Wallace getting his first Nascar win at Talladega on Monday.

William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr better known as Bubba was born in Mobile, Alabama…

College Football

Wake Forest 5 and 0, unbeaten in the ACC and ranked in the Top 20

heading into this Saturday’s game with Syracuse (3:30pm kick off).

Headline of the Morning

“Bad day for Facebook’

Facebook and Instagram suffered widespread outages for about 6 hours on Monday. Did you miss it?

Also, a lot of chatter about that “60 Minutes” segment in which a Facebook whistleblower (Frances Haugen) claimed the company is aware of how its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation.

Vote now: The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! The Salem Parkway renovation is the only North Carolina project among 12 finalists nationwide.

*Go to the voting link on our News Blog https://bit.ly/3kImarg then ‘Vote for this Project’.

*Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

Captain Kirk is finally headed to space.

Actor William Shatner will be on the next Blue Origin flight scheduled for lift off next Tuesday, October 12.

The journey will take 11 minutes and soar past the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road

…remains CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole.

*Update: Road should be back open Friday, October 15.

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, keep your headlights ON.

It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!