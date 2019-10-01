Tuesday News, October 01, 2019 

3 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million women and men fall victim to domestic abuse every year.

EVENT: A purple tree lighting ceremony happens tonight at 6pm at the Melvin Municipal Office Building on Washington Street in Greensboro.

The ceremony will also kick-off a new community initiative, “Abuse Is Never Okay.”

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will no longer be using Styrofoam.

The district will also transition to compostable or reusable lunch trays this Fall.

School officials say that the elimination of styrofoam will “reduce landfill waste and help create a more environmentally sustainable community.”

Several new laws taking effect in North Carolina starting today (OCT 1)

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 95 today.

Carter, the oldest living former U.S. president, won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 as a tireless champion of human rights. Carter is also the recipient of three Grammys for Best Spoken Word Album. Not too bad for the son of a peanut farmer from Georgia.

BTW: President Carter and his family will be spending a quiet day at home.

Headline of the Morning

“Stink Bugs won’t bite you, harm your pets or ruin your carpet”

Unseasonably warm weather this past winter has brought an unusual amount of one of fall’s smelliest pests. Stink bugs don’t pose any danger to humans or animals, and won’t destroy your drapes or couch. The bugs just want a warm window to ‘sun themselves’.

NEW: CVS Pharmacy has stopped selling Zantac, as well as its generic version of the heartburn medication, over concerns that they might contain a substance that could cause cancer. Zantac and ranitidine (“rah- NID-ah-deen”) products have not been recalled, and the FDA isn’t recommending people stop taking these products.

Winston-Salem: Update on the BUS 40 Improvement Project

Mid-October = Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale

Avenue should be back open to two lanes in each direction.

Late October = Re-opening of Brookstown Avenue.

A Davidson County high school student’s moment of honoring America is getting a lot of attention on social media. But Jacob Pope – a South Davidson High School junior – doesn’t understand why so many people are praising his patriotism. The South Davidson High School junior was walking to football practice when the national anthem began playing in the distance before the girls’ softball game.

“No one was there,” Jacob said. “I just stopped because it was the right thing to do.”

Jacob didn’t know a teacher was in the parking lot that snapped a picture.

The post instantly got over a thousand shares and likes.

Jacob’s parents believe we can learn a lot from a solo act of patriotism.

“Character is what you do when no one is looking.”

Lauren (Jacob’s mom) is kinda proud of her son !!!

Defying the NCAA, California opened the way Monday for college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers, car dealerships and other sponsors – just like the pros.

*The first-in-the-nation law, signed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is set to take effect in 2023. California’s law covers all sports and applies to students at both public and private institutions — but not community colleges. Student athletes won’t get salaries. But under the law, they can’t be stripped of their scholarships or kicked off the team if they sign endorsement deals.

Republican Representative Chris Collins, who resigned from his position Monday, is expected to plead guilty in Manhattan federal court later today — a year after he was indicted on criminal insider-trading charges. Collins was first arrested and indicted in August 2018. He is accused of tipping his son off to bad news coming from a biotechnology company.