Tuesday News, OCT 24, 2017

Forecast: Sunny skies…High 70. Fall-like temperatures (and no rain) through Saturday…

Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) holding their Aviation Open House and Career Fair this evening (Oct 24) *4pm – 7pm on all three campuses. • Meet faculty, tour facilities and learn more about in-demand careers in aviation. • Career fair will include major Triad employers. • This FREE event is open to public https://goo.gl/CvnNVm

Early Christmas offering from Blue Bell: ‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream

It’s a vanilla based ice cream with bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies mixed in. Red sprinkles and green icing are swirled throughout. Also out in store: Blue Bell’s peppermint and peppermint bark flavors. All three flavors are available for a limited time. BTW: Christmas Eve just 2 months away!! https://goo.gl/hjbfMU

Business: Sears is cutting ties with Whirlpool after 100 years?

The retailer will no longer sell various Whirlpool products including Maytag, KitchenAid and Jenn-Air once inventory is gone. Sears says price disputes and a changing market is the reason for the change. Sears will focus on selling its Kenmore nameplate, and other brands including LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux and Bosch. https://goo.gl/UNLUVs

Game ONE of the World Series TONIGHT

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers – First pitch: 8pm on Fox.

LA is hosting its first World Series in 29 years and it’s going to get heated.

Seriously, LA County is under an ‘Excessive Heat Warning’.

The temperature for the first pitch will be in the mid-90s. This could be the hottest game-time temperature for a World Series game. https://goo.gl/UH9zYN

Operation Medicine Drop in Davidson County (WED, OCT 25)

You can drop off unwanted and expired prescription drugs at the

Thomasville Fire Station #2 (815 South Highway 109) this Wednesday (Oct. 25).

Times: 9:30-11 a.m. and 2- 4 p.m. The service is free and anonymous.

*Hosted by Davidson County Stop Prescription Abuse Now Coalition

North Carolina has experienced a 73% increase in opioid-related deaths since 2005 (according to data released by the NC Department of Health and Human Services) https://goo.gl/3ET6up

The Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk

The Winning Woolly Worm – “ASPEN” – predicting a cold and snowy start and finish to the 13 weeks of winter. Over 1,000 worms raced on Saturday.

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem:

Business 40 Improvement Project- Expect lane closures OVERNIGHT

*Both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway will be affected from 9pm to 6am nightly through early December. https://goo.gl/5v2bSw

Workers will be closing the inside lanes of Business 40 each night starting at 9 p.m. and reopening the freeway at 6 a.m. overnight through early December.

There also will be lane closures on Peters Creek Parkway during the same period. Exception: Thanksgiving holiday, all lanes will remain open.