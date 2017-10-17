Tuesday News, OCT 17, 2017  

Frost Advisory in the High Elevations overnight

Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s by early Wednesday morning.

Expect patchy frost even in the Triad…

Tips to winterize your car include:

-Replaced your worn windshield wiper blades…

-Top off your windshield washer fluid (no plain water during the winter)

-Check your car battery. If your battery is more than three years old, you may want to replace it.

-Also, keep the gas tank as full as you can to prevent the gas lines from freezing.

–Check your tire pressure. The air pressure in your tires has likely dropped as the weather has gotten colder. *You can generally lose 1 pound per square inch whenever the temperature drops by 10 degrees F…

http://www.today.com/id/15940164/ns/today-money/t/simple-ways-get-your-car-ready-winter/#.VGoSFPnF9X8

Traffic Alert: Downtown High Point: Fall ‘International Home Furnishings Market’ Expect heavier traffic + more people walking around thru Wednesday OCT 18

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School officials met with Kernersville police on Monday to figure out what steps can be taken to improve safety at future events. This after a gun was fired at a football game at Kernersville Elementary School on Saturday. https://goo.gl/ZfMPtb

Davidson County Marching Band Night

This evening from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Davidson High School. Admission is $5 benefitting the Davidson County All-County Band Clinic.

There will be a halftime event showcasing all Davidson County high school marching and competition bands. All 600 members of the individual bands will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” together. https://goo.gl/ejHozc

Ever put an unripe avocado into a bag with a banana or apple to make it ripen? Ripening in the avocado is driven by the plant hormone ethylene, which is a gas that is released from fruit and other plant tissues. Now, thanks to a $900,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, Wake Forest University researchers are examining how this hormone affects growth and development of various plants. This collaborative grant brings together researchers in biology, computer science and mathematics. https://goo.gl/b9CHbg

The Lidl grocery chain will open its first store in Lexington this Thursday (Oct. 19). The store is located at 1265 Fairview Drive. The Lexington store will be Lidl’s 14th location in North Carolina.. www.journalnow.com/

Encore presentation: The faith-based documentary “STEVE MCQUEEN: AMERICAN ICON” will be shown again in local theaters: This Thursday, Oct 19. Narrated by Gary Sinise. Based on the book by Pastor Greg Laurie www.stevemcqueenmovie.com/

