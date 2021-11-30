Tuesday News, November 30, 2021

A state-wide ‘burn ban’ is in place. Outdoor burning is prohibited today.

Today is Giving Tuesday

Did you see the hazy and smell the smoke yesterday afternoon? Pilot Mountain State Park remains CLOSED while crews fight to contain that massive wildfire – being fueled by dry and windy conditions. As of Monday afternoon, the fire had consumed around 500 acres – double the size from the night before. The fire is staying within containment lines (as of late Monday night).

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/pilot-mountain-wildfire/83-eb08b6b4-7a03-4d23-8a55-e11592532488

NOTE: Due to the overwhelming response with beverages and snacks, folks are asked to make ‘monetary contributions ONLY’ to help assist the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department and the Pilot Rescue at the town’s website www.PilotMountainNC.org – click on “Pilot Mountain Fire 2021” at the top of the page.

*Please keep fire crews and first responders in your prayers…

Today is Giving Tuesday: Matching Gift to honor fallen Veterans…

Sandwich maker Jersey Mike’s has partnered with the national non-profit Wreaths Across America (WAA) with a $300,000 matching donation. Today Nov. 30 is the deadline to give. The goal: to sponsor 40,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day which is Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes

Follow up: The Campus Kitchen at Wake Forest posted…

Wake Forest’s annual TurkeyPalooza 2021 was such a success!

“This year we made 601 meals that were distributed to over eight different community partners in Winston-Salem!

We could not have done it without our amazing volunteers and leadership team!

And special thanks to Harvest Table Catering, Lowes Foods and the Fresh Market of Winston-Salem for supplying ingredients for our meals!”

Update: Stocks and oil prices fell on Monday as more cases of the newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant were reported across the globe. At least 19 countries have reported cases of the variant, and 70 countries and territories have imposed travel restrictions. https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/30/investing/global-markets-stocks-oil/index.html

Health experts are still suggesting “to get a COVID vaccination, and if you’ve already been vaccinated and six months have passed since you got Pfizer or Moderna, get your booster, two months since J&J, get your booster”.

Precautions such as face masks, handwashing and physical distancing is still recommended!

*The next COVID-19 news conference is this afternoon (Nov 30) at 3p.m.

College Football: Coaching changes: Duke parting ways with David Cutcliffe after 14 years. And LSU has hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame to be LSU Tigers next head coach. (ESPN)

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year is ‘Vaccine’ (CNN)

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him,

so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Romans 13:15 NIV

On Monday, a Federal Judge blocked the Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers in 10 States. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/federal-judge-blocks-bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-healthcare-workers-in-10-states

Jack Dorsey is stepping down as the head of Twitter.Dorsey is the cofounder and public face of one of the biggest social media platforms in the world.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/30/us/five-things-november-30-trnd/index.html

21: That’s how many named storms there were this Atlantic hurricane season, when officially ends today. Only one major hurricane made landfall across the US (it was Ida), four named storms left over $1 billion in damage each: Tropical Storms Elsa and Fred, and Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/30/weather/weather-2021-atlantic-hurricane-season/index.html

39 former high school students have filed a new lawsuit against UNC School of the Arts accusing 25 former administrators and faculty members – of ‘cultivating’ a culture of rampant sexual abuse and exploitation and that administrators and faculty failed to do anything about it- between the years 1969 and 2012.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/39-former-uncsa-students-now-allege-sexual-abuse-at-the-winston-salem-school-between-1969/article_

If you are wondering, items presented during the holiday classic

“The 12 Days of Christmas”, will cost more this season.

…according to PNC’s Annual Christmas Price Index. The cost of purchasing those twelve presents has increased 5.7% from 2019, to $41,205.58.

The largest price increases were for exotic pets — specifically Six Geese-a-Laying, which jumped 57%, Two Turtle Doves, up 50%, and Three French Hens, which climbed 40%.

Gold prices are also up.

Live performances are back but expect to pay higher travel expenses for the Nine Ladies Dancing, Eleven Pipers Piping and Twelve Drummers Drumming.

The most expensive item on the list is Seven Swans-A-Swimming.

($13,125) Higher food and labor expenses drove up the cost of raising birds. https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/29/business/christmas-price-index-increase-inflation/index.html

Stroll down Candy Cane Lane. Visit Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town.

It’s WinterFest at Carowinds

The theme park south of Charlotte is offering live shows, carolers

and a ‘dazzling display of holiday lights’.

Enjoy a Wonderland Parade, Holly Jolly Trolley, Tree Lighting Celebration, Jingle Jazz and Four Drummers Drumming? (must be a Supply Chain issue?) 😊

WinterFest at Carowinds continues through January 9.

Check the Carowinds website for further details.

Tickets prices start at $24.99.