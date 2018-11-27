Tuesday News, November 27, 2018 

Support WBFJ on #GivingTuesday! Make your secure online donation at www.wbfj.fm/paypal-donation/

*Study: Being generous makes you happy–and makes your kids generous, too.

Take away: Parents who give back have kids who give back. Source: Fidelity Charitable

Talk Topic: The ‘love / hate’ relationship with your pre-lit artificial tree…

10 Easy Ways to Make an Artificial Tree Look More Real

There are plenty of reasons to love an artificial Christmas tree: It’s environmentally-friendly, it lasts for years, and it doesn’t shed pine needles everywhere. The one – major downside? These trees can look, well NOT real. Here are some tips: Try fluffing up the branches, adding some fresh garland, and making your tree smell like pine. https://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/fake-christmas-tree-look-real

Update: FDA: Only romaine from certain parts of California should be avoided.

The multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections has been traced to the Central Coast regions of California. NOTE: Romaine lettuce entering the market will now be labeled with information about when and where it was harvested. If the product does not have this information, consumers are advised not to eat or use it.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/11/26/fda-romaine-parts-california-unsafe/2116373002/

State lawmakers in Raleigh are back at work this week.

Voter ID and marijuana legalization is on the agenda.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/north-carolina-lawmakers-examine-details-of-voter-id-bill/article_901bb45f-e700-55f2-a2a2-71cbe3971586.html

https://myfox8.com/2018/11/27/north-carolina-lawmakers-to-talk-marijuana-legalization-this-week/

Breaking News this morning…

The Tar Heels have hired Mack Brown (again) to lead its football program.

The announcement was made official after an emergency Board of Trustees meeting this morning.

Mack Brown (age 67), returns to UNC after 21 years. He coached 10 seasons at UNC from 1988 to 1997. Brown helped lead the Tar Heels to five consecutive bowl games. In his final year, the Tar Heels climbed to as high as No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll, and finished No. 6 overall. Mack Brown originally came to Chapel Hill after head coaching stints at Appalachian State (1983) and Tulane (1985-87).

UNC fired Larry Fedora on Sunday after seven seasons. This past season, UNC finished 2-9, and had struggled in recruiting.

https://www.unc.edu/posts/2018/11/27/mack-brown-returns-to-lead-the-tar-heel-football-program/

FREE EVENT: Wake Forest Medical School is hosting its 20th annual “Share the Health Fair” this Saturday (DEC 01) from 10 til 4pm at the Downtown Health Plaza in Winston-Salem. The FREE Health Fair includes health screenings, vision screenings, flu shots, blood sugar and cholesterol tests, legal and financial counseling, and so much more!

Spanish-language interpreters will also be in attendance

https://www.facebook.com/pg/sharethehealthfair/about/?ref=page_internal

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018.

Your blood donation makes a difference for patients and their families. You could help someone with a life-threatening disease or injury. You could literally help save more than one life. Donate blood today: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

