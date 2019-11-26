Tuesday News, November 26, 2019  

“Build a Shoebox’ online for $25.00. Details on our website wbfj.fm

“Click It or Ticket” runs thru the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend

Facts: 78% of us will drive to our destinations. 7% of people will fly.

POLL: What are we (most) Thankful For?

80% Family… 77% Health… 71% Friends

Are we REALLY washing our hands long enough?

It takes 42-seconds of scrubbing to get rid of all those germs.

FYI: That’s the ‘ABC song’ three times. SOURCE: Woman’s Day

Say what? Singer, entertainer Tina Turner is 80 years (young) today…

Keep your dog ‘safe’ over the holidays.

The naughty list includes: Chocolate, raisins, grapes, onions, garlic even caffeine.

Check out the list of ‘Thanksgiving foods’ that are dangerous for your dog on the News Blog at wbfj.fm NOTE: If your pet shows any signs of illness, you should call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764-7661.

Prayers please: FOX8’s Chad Tucker, his 3-year-old daughter has recently been diagnosed with leukemia. Chad (and wife Meredith) would love your prayers for their little ‘Pearl Monroe’. https://myfox8.com/2019/11/25/fox8s-chad-tuckers-daughter-fighting-leukemia-family-leaning-on-friends-and-faith

Deer ‘eliminated’ from Smith Reynolds Airport will help feed the hungry.

When the City of Winston-Salem approved an ordinance allowing wildlife officials to ‘thin the deer population’ from the Smith Reynolds Airport grounds, they did so in the name of safety. But those deer have now turned into an opportunity to feed the less fortunate during the holiday season.

The 21 deer taken from the airport have been brought to Craven Deer Processing in Asheboro, whose staff have turned them into 515 pounds of meat.

The meat was then brought back to the Twin city and will feed those in need through Catholic Social Services and the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Officials with the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade MAY have to ‘ground’ their iconic balloons due to windy conditions n Thursday. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting wind gusts of 39 mph during the parade. The last time the parade’s balloons were grounded due to inclement weather was 1971. CNN

BB&T tops in customer satisfaction. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, BB&T Corporation has been ranked ‘first’ among the super-regional banks with an 80 score when it comes to overall customer satisfaction. SunTrust – which BB&T is scheduled to acquire on December 6 – had a 76 score.

Business: Charles Schwab is buying rival TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion dollar stock swap, a blockbuster agreement brought about by massive disruption in the industry. The tie-up creates a company so big, however, that it may draw scrutiny from antitrust regulators. The combined company would have more than $5 trillion dollars in client assets under management.

PART is getting a $6.8 million dollar federal grant for new buses

The local grant will replace older vehicles that serve passengers in and Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro and Burlington according to a Department of Transportation.

State Representative Debra Conrad will not seek a fifth legislative term, expressing readiness for the ‘next chapter of her life’.

Wanna start a heated discussion, just bring up politics. Or don’t bring it up…

More than half of Americans say talking about politics with people they disagree with is generally stressful and frustrating, according to a 2018 Pew study.

*Good News: Just 29% of Americans who are attending a Thanksgiving dinner said politics is ‘somewhat likely’ to be talked about…

Check out this helpful article on “How to navigate awkward political

conversations at the Thanksgiving table” on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

So, how much will your Thanksgiving feast COST this year?

A traditional dinner for 10 will cost around $50 dollars ($48.91) or less than $5 per person, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The price tag is derived from the costs of a dozen traditional items including turkey.

TIP: Keep produce longer by storing it in the right spot in the fridge…

*Cucumbers and bell peppers: top shelf, near the front

*Green beans and lettuce: in the crisper, wrapped in a paper towel

*Tomatoes: out of the fridge, on the counter. SOURCE: Woman’s Day

Good news: Gas prices currently average about 10 cents less than last Thanksgiving in the Carolinas, according to AAA.

