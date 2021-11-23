Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, November 23, 2021

Tuesday News, November 23, 2021

Verne HillNov 23, 2021Comments Off on Tuesday News, November 23, 2021

Like

Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Breaking:  The White House has ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the nation’s strategic reserve – in an effort to bring down rising gas prices. Gasoline prices nationwide have more than double their price since a year ago, according to AAA.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/us-to-release-50-million-barrels-of-oil-to-ease-energy-costs/

 

Experts: Vaping harms lungs, brain and heart

Research confirming (maybe the obvious) that vaping is NOT good for your health. One extensive study finding that the average age of a stroke victim from smoking tobacco was 59. But in people who vape – the average age is 48 – that’s 11 years earlier.

Since 2018, the CDC says has seen a sharp increase in vaping hospitalizations.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/vaping-e-cigarettes-harm-lungs-brain-heart-new-research-vape/83

 

Officials with the Publishers Clearing House ‘Prize Patrol’ were in the Triad on Monday!  And they made a surprise stop at the home of Lynn and Lewis Smith of Winston-Salem. The couple was awarded with a check for over $48,000 dollars.

Lewis Smith said he has been playing Publishers Clearing House games for 29 years. He said the first thing he does each morning is get online to play their games.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/watch-now-publishers-clearing-house-prize-patrol-comes-to-winston-salem/article

 

Which side of the bed do you sleep?

The top reason: It’s actually just easier for us to get out of bed on that side (40%)

The second biggest reason: Their ‘better-half’ prefers a particular side (31%)

*1 in 4 their preferred side of the bed has a BETTER view of the TV (25%)

BTW: Average American will hit the snooze button 2 times each morning.

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2019/06/sleeping-on-the-right-or-left-side-of-the-bed-can-reveal-a-lot-about-your-personality/

 

Landfill information and hours of operation over the holidays

www.cityofws.org/landfills   /   Call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000

Update:  The Old Salisbury Road landfill in southern Forsyth County will be

         CLOSED through January 31, 2022 due to a ‘staff shortage’. 

 

ALERT: High Point police will be targeting dangerous drivers now thru December 2nd, there will be an increased ‘police presence’ in specific areas of High Point including Eastchester. Westchester and Main Streets. Slow down. Drive safely…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/law-enforcement-steps-up-patrols-ahead-of-holidays-to-combat-distractive-driving/

 

 

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at an upcoming Saturday workshop (DEC 04 + DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm. 

Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

Take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerNov 24, 2021

S@5: Rodney Stilwell with Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries

Verne HillNov 23, 2021

Holiday News Nov 24-28, 2021

Verne HillNov 23, 2021

Community Events

Sep
6
Mon
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:30 pm – Nov 29 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. GriefShare is FREE, however, registration is recommended https://www.griefshare.org/groups/133398 336-788-7600 Childcare not available
Sep
13
Mon
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 6 @ 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.962.1596
Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes