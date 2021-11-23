Tuesday News, November 23, 2021

Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Breaking: The White House has ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the nation’s strategic reserve – in an effort to bring down rising gas prices. Gasoline prices nationwide have more than double their price since a year ago, according to AAA.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/us-to-release-50-million-barrels-of-oil-to-ease-energy-costs/

Experts: Vaping harms lungs, brain and heart

Research confirming (maybe the obvious) that vaping is NOT good for your health. One extensive study finding that the average age of a stroke victim from smoking tobacco was 59. But in people who vape – the average age is 48 – that’s 11 years earlier.

Since 2018, the CDC says has seen a sharp increase in vaping hospitalizations.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/vaping-e-cigarettes-harm-lungs-brain-heart-new-research-vape/83

Officials with the Publishers Clearing House ‘Prize Patrol’ were in the Triad on Monday! And they made a surprise stop at the home of Lynn and Lewis Smith of Winston-Salem. The couple was awarded with a check for over $48,000 dollars.

Lewis Smith said he has been playing Publishers Clearing House games for 29 years. He said the first thing he does each morning is get online to play their games.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/watch-now-publishers-clearing-house-prize-patrol-comes-to-winston-salem/article

Which side of the bed do you sleep?

The top reason: It’s actually just easier for us to get out of bed on that side (40%)

The second biggest reason: Their ‘better-half’ prefers a particular side (31%)

*1 in 4 their preferred side of the bed has a BETTER view of the TV (25%)

BTW: Average American will hit the snooze button 2 times each morning.

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2019/06/sleeping-on-the-right-or-left-side-of-the-bed-can-reveal-a-lot-about-your-personality/

Landfill information and hours of operation over the holidays

www.cityofws.org/landfills / Call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000

Update: The Old Salisbury Road landfill in southern Forsyth County will be

CLOSED through January 31, 2022 due to a ‘staff shortage’.

ALERT: High Point police will be targeting dangerous drivers now thru December 2nd, there will be an increased ‘police presence’ in specific areas of High Point including Eastchester. Westchester and Main Streets. Slow down. Drive safely…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/law-enforcement-steps-up-patrols-ahead-of-holidays-to-combat-distractive-driving/

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at an upcoming Saturday workshop (DEC 04 + DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm.

Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

Take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org