Tuesday News, November 19, 2019  

The first significant rain and snow of the season is expected in southern California. More than 81% of the state is considered “abnormally” dry.

Up to an inch of rain is possible in both Los Angeles and San Diego this week.

After donating to more than 300 charities this year, Chick-fil-A is planning to refine its ‘giving’ structure, according to a report from Bisnow. Starting in 2020, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.

(But, Chick-fil-A (corporate) will no longer ‘donate’ to charities like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes?)

Four officials who came into contact with President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine will testify today before the House Intelligence Committee.

Wake Forest sophomore receiver Sage Surratt is one of 12 semifinalists for

the Biletnikoff (buh LIT nah KOFF) Award, which is awarded annually to the top receiver in the country. Surratt is the only semi-finalist from the ACC.

The top three finalists will be announced Nov. 25. BTW: Surratt is out for the season after undergoing surgery last week on his right shoulder.

*Nov 23: Wake Forest hosting Duke this Saturday. Kick off at 7:30 p.m.

*Nov. 30: Wake Forest’s regular-season finale at Syracuse. Kick off at 12:30pm.

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

UNCG over App State last night in the Spartan Invitational tournament

UNCG over App State last night in the Spartan Invitational tournament

Wake Forest announced over the weekend its four-player signing class for its men’s basketball program. If every player with eligibility remaining returns next season, the Deacs will be at its 13-scholarship capacity.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-signs-four-in-basketball-class/

Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown Winston-Salem

*Bus 40 has been closed through downtown for ONE year – since Nov. 17, 2018.

Good News

Brookstown Ave could re-open under a new Bus 40 overpass by Thanksgiving…

The new Cherry Street bridge could open in early December.

The new Marshall Street bridge should be open by early 2020.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/will-cold-weather-delay-business-reopening/

NC DOT: Harper Road and Highway 801 off I-40 will remain OPEN during the

Tanglewood Festival of Lights.

The Tanglewood Festival of Lights runs nightly (6pm til 11pm) thru January 1st.

Headline of the Morning: “We are still giving and serving”

With the Tax Law Changes in 2017, many charities predicted steep drops because many of us would no longer write off charitable giving.

Good News: So far, giving and volunteering have been steady.

Over the past year, compared to 2017, more people report “taking part in charitable activity during the last 12 months (70%, up from 62% in 2017),” according to the Charitable Aid Foundation.

Here are some more findings from its report…

*More than 6 in 10 (62%) Americans gave money in the last 12 months, either by donating to a charity, by giving to a church/religious organization, or by sponsoring someone.

*Religious organizations remain the most popular cause to donate to in America (38%).

*More than a third (35%) have volunteered in the last year, up from 31% in 2017.

*Religious organizations and churches are again the most popular cause (36%) in which to volunteer. Source: Charitable Aid Foundation

Source: Charitable Aid Foundation

The most expensive season for LIVE Christmas trees in history?

“The steadily growing cost of live trees has a lot to do with Millennials, who unlike their Baby Boomer parents tend to prefer a natural fir to one that is artificial…”

– Tim O’Connor, who heads the National Christmas Tree Association

Wanna save some money? Live Christmas trees cost $79 on average on Black Friday last year, and $84 on CyberMonday, the season’s priciest day…

Normally, prices are projected to drop 29% during the week before Christmas. Prices drop even more on Christmas Eve!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/19/should-you-buy-christmas-tree-black-friday-cyber-monday/4230334002/