Tuesday News, November 17, 2020

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season’

October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide. Deer are typically on the move early morning and again early evening. –NCDOT

Traffic Alert Winston-Salem: Stratford Road, between Country Club and Warwick roads will be closed to through traffic today. Tree removal?

(This Afternoon) The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online Medicare workshop for individuals turning 65.

The online session: TODAY from 3 to 4:30pm (computer + telephone access).

The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. The session is free. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

One fatality, another in critical condition following a shooting outside of the Guilford County Courthouse Monday morning. Greensboro police are still in the process of investigating this targeted incident. *This is the 54th homicide in Greensboro this year. Anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/shots-fired-outside-guilford-county-sheriffs-office-downtown-greensboro/

The governor and the COVID-19 Task Force will give an update on coronavirus. Local doctors say North Carolina’s numbers are moving in the wrong direction. It’s a problem seen across the country, with 47 states currently seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

https://www.wral.com/gov-cooper-dr-cohen-both-sharing-covid-19-updates-on-tuesday/

The Guilford Education Alliance is opening up its Teacher Supply Warehouse today, for the first time since it closed back in March due to the pandemic. The Teacher Supply Warehouse offers Guilford County School educators a selection of new and gently-used classroom supplies – at no cost. https://guilfordeducationalliance.org/for-teachers/

For more information go to the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Uptown Christmas is happening this Sunday afternoon in Uptown Lexington. The Sunday event (running 1-6pm) will still include shopping and browsing, but no carriage rides or kiddie train rides. Shoppers are encouraged to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. https://myfox8.com/community/uptown-christmas-coming-to-lexington/

The Leonid meteor shower happening again tonight…

The best time to view the annual meteor shower is after midnight til dawn.

Meteors are visible to the naked eye, so no need for any special equipment.

https://www.space.com/34500-leonid-meteor-shower-guide.html

Headline of the Morning

‘Oreo will soon be available in a Gluten Free version’ Coming January 2021.

Updated Wake Forest football schedule

The Deacs (3-3 ACC, 4-3 overall) will play at Duke this Saturday (Nov 21) at noon.

Nov. 28 at Louisville

Dec. 5 Miami (Home)

Dec. 12 Notre Dame (Home)

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-tweaks-its-football-schedule-because-of-coronavirus-issues-involving-miami/