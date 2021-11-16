Search
Tuesday News, November 16, 2021

Verne Hill Nov 16, 2021

It’s ‘Deer Season’. Use extra caution while driving around dusk and dawn. Sunset at 5:11 pm this afternoon (Nov 16)

 

Greensboro: Water Main Break

Friendly Avenue is CLOSED between Elm Street and Green Street due to a water main break that happened earlier this morning.

 

Update: Indoor mask mandate in Guilford County has been lifted…

Guilford County employees and visitors to county facilities must still wear a mask indoors. Guilford County Schools students, teachers and staff must continue to wear masks under the school board’s mask mandate.  A mask is still required for buses, trains and airports under the federal mask mandate.

Private businesses can still request that you wear a mask indoors…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-to-vote-on-indoor-mask-mandate-monday

 

Experts: Ship those holiday packages – sooner than later.

FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service all say you should be fine shipping Christmas gifts (up to) the week of December 13.  NOTE: FedEx and UPS have both eliminated nearly all their delivery guarantees through the holiday season. The sole exception is UPS Next Day Air, which comes with a hefty price tag.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/fedex-ups-us-postal-service-shipping-deadlines-christmas-holidays-2021/38223456

 

Chick-Fil-A will be closed Christmas weekend?

Chick-fil-A locations will be closed on Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday this year, as well as the Sunday after Christmas day.

Chick-Fil-A locations will re-open Monday, December 27.

*Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/15/business/chick-fil-a-closed-christmas-weekend/index.html

 

The Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to Greensboro this spring.

The Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro announcing that tickets for ‘Hamilton’ will go on sale December 2, 2021, at 10am. Hamilton will run from April 6-24, 2022.

Ticket info at https://www.tangercenter.com/events/broadway-shows

www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/hamilton-tickets-for-sale-in-december/

 

“No questions asked”

The City of Winston-Salem will pay up to $200 per gun during this Saturday’s (Nov 20) buyback event at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds between 9am to 1pm. No questions asked. Please place any unwanted weapons in the trunk during this ‘drive-thru’ event.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/city-will-pay-up-to-200-per-gun-during-saturdays-buyback-event-at-winston-salem/

 

500 National Guard soldiers on standby (near Kenosha, Wisconsin) in preparation for the upcoming verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Jury deliberations are set to begin today. The 18-year-old is charged with five felonies after he shot and killed two people and wounded another during unrest in the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://www.rt.com/usa/540204-kyle-rittenhouse-trial-national-guard/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This was only a test…

Giant inflatable characters took over Citi Field (in Queens New York) last weekend as part of the annual tradition of testing balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Parade volunteers arrived bright and early to test the inflatables!

The November 25 parade will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, 800-plus clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, and, of course, (the man in RED).

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air 9am til noon on NBC or catch the encore starting at 2 p.m.

www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/baby-yoda-pikachu-balloons-take-flight-in-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-test/3400455/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Community Events

Sep
6
Mon
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:30 pm – Nov 29 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. GriefShare is FREE, however, registration is recommended https://www.griefshare.org/groups/133398 336-788-7600 Childcare not available
Sep
13
Mon
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 6 @ 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.962.1596
Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
