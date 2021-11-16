Tuesday News, November 16, 2021

It’s ‘Deer Season’. Use extra caution while driving around dusk and dawn. Sunset at 5:11 pm this afternoon (Nov 16)

Greensboro: Water Main Break

Friendly Avenue is CLOSED between Elm Street and Green Street due to a water main break that happened earlier this morning.

Update: Indoor mask mandate in Guilford County has been lifted…

Guilford County employees and visitors to county facilities must still wear a mask indoors. Guilford County Schools students, teachers and staff must continue to wear masks under the school board’s mask mandate. A mask is still required for buses, trains and airports under the federal mask mandate.

Private businesses can still request that you wear a mask indoors…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-to-vote-on-indoor-mask-mandate-monday

Experts: Ship those holiday packages – sooner than later.

FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service all say you should be fine shipping Christmas gifts (up to) the week of December 13. NOTE: FedEx and UPS have both eliminated nearly all their delivery guarantees through the holiday season. The sole exception is UPS Next Day Air, which comes with a hefty price tag.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/fedex-ups-us-postal-service-shipping-deadlines-christmas-holidays-2021/38223456

Chick-Fil-A will be closed Christmas weekend?

Chick-fil-A locations will be closed on Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday this year, as well as the Sunday after Christmas day.

Chick-Fil-A locations will re-open Monday, December 27.

*Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/15/business/chick-fil-a-closed-christmas-weekend/index.html

The Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to Greensboro this spring.

The Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro announcing that tickets for ‘Hamilton’ will go on sale December 2, 2021, at 10am. Hamilton will run from April 6-24, 2022.

Ticket info at https://www.tangercenter.com/events/broadway-shows

www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/hamilton-tickets-for-sale-in-december/

“No questions asked”

The City of Winston-Salem will pay up to $200 per gun during this Saturday’s (Nov 20) buyback event at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds between 9am to 1pm. No questions asked. Please place any unwanted weapons in the trunk during this ‘drive-thru’ event.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/city-will-pay-up-to-200-per-gun-during-saturdays-buyback-event-at-winston-salem/

500 National Guard soldiers on standby (near Kenosha, Wisconsin) in preparation for the upcoming verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Jury deliberations are set to begin today. The 18-year-old is charged with five felonies after he shot and killed two people and wounded another during unrest in the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://www.rt.com/usa/540204-kyle-rittenhouse-trial-national-guard/

This was only a test…

Giant inflatable characters took over Citi Field (in Queens New York) last weekend as part of the annual tradition of testing balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Parade volunteers arrived bright and early to test the inflatables!

The November 25 parade will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, 800-plus clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, and, of course, (the man in RED).

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air 9am til noon on NBC or catch the encore starting at 2 p.m.

www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/baby-yoda-pikachu-balloons-take-flight-in-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-test/3400455/