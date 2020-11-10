Tuesday News, November 10, 2020

Tropical cyclone ETA (A-tah) will bring widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday over Central North Carolina including the Triad. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches likely. -National Weather Service

RECALL: General Motors is recalling more than 200,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because transmission oil can leak, causing the vehicles to stop moving or possibly catch fire. The recall includes specific 2018 – 2020 models of the Malibu, Cruze, Equinox, Cadillac, Blazer and Traverse. The recall is expected to start Dec. 14.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/personal-finance/recalls/gm-recalls-217k-vehicles/507-17da65ad-c36e-4535-8e33-19824e969939

The ‘spice’ of life? The American Heart Association released a statement teasing its findings that Chili peppers are good for you, and could possibly add years to your life.

Peppers naturally contain anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer properties. These factors play a role in reducing a person’s risk factor of cardiovascular disease or cancer, according to the AHA. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/chili-pepper-live-longer-american-heart-association

Unemployed Americans are doing THIS while out of work.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to massive unemployment in the U.S.

*Some of those unemployed workers have sprung into action organizing activist groups, starting nonprofits and volunteering for causes they believe in.

“It gives you a chance to really get clear on what your values are, what you care about. And then hopefully it gives you an opportunity to figure out how to align your work with that value system” -Ariel Lopez, founder of Knac, a hiring platform

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/careersandeducation/unemployed-americans-are-starting-nonprofits-and-volunteering-while-out-of-work/

Scooters are back on the streets of Winston-Salem after a coronavirus-driven hiatus, with a second company scheduled to join first-arrival Spin soon. And bike rentals are coming back too, at the start of the year, thanks to the National Cycling Center here. San Antonio-based Blue Duck announced recently it would be operating a fleet of electric scooters in Winston-Salem, in what the company called an expansion of its operations into North Carolina.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/electric-scooters-back-on-winston-salem-streets-after-two-companies-set-to-resume-service/

Carowinds to temporarily reopen? The park will offer a new limited-time event, “Carowinds Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience” set for Nov. 21 through Dec. 20. The event will include dozens of sweet and savory tastings, festive-themed areas, live shows and rides. NOTE: Health and safety protocols will be followed to protect guests and workers. More information: https://www.carowinds.com/

New this morning: Ulta Beauty strikes deal to open hundreds of shops inside Target stores. Each shop will be about 1,000 square feet and will be staffed with Target employees – trained by Ulta.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/10/ulta-beauty-strikes-deal-to-open-hundreds-of-shops-at-target-stores.html

FDA: A California company has recalled some bags of single-head romaine lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination. North Carolina is one of the many states associate with the recall. If you purchased the romaine bags (between Oct. 15-16) are asked to toss them, out of an abundance of caution.

https://myfox8.com/news/thousands-of-romaine-lettuce-packages-recalled-due-to-possible-e-coli-contamination-fda-reports/

Election 2020 (continues…)

Use the ‘Voter Search Tool’ on the state board of election’s website to check the status of your recent ‘vote’. Reminder: It may take up to 2 weeks to update.

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Some people who cast their ballots during early voting are getting confused because they can’t find a record of them having voted. That’s because an early vote is technically considered a type of absentee ballot. It can take several weeks for the data to make it to the state website for checking by a voter, state election officials said.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2020/11/05/how-know-your-vote-counted-north-carolina

*If you voted on Election Day and fed your ballot into the tabulator at your polling location – your vote counted. That’s the word that state and local election officials are trying to get out as they get swamped by lots of telephone calls and emails from nervous voters who can’t find a record that they voted on the state election website.

Note: As long as a mail in ‘absentee’ ballot was postmarked (or turned in) by Nov 3, 2020, the ballot will be vetted, if it arrives through the mail by Nov. 12.

Ballots cast on Election Day “were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections

Check YOUR vote: https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2020/11/05/how-know-your-vote-counted-north-carolina

Planned road construction in downtown Winston-Salem

…all part of the ‘First & Second Streets Conversion Project’ to two-way traffic.

*Curb work has begun along the section of First Street from Liberty to Cherry, then progressing toward Peters Creek Parkway. Lane closures will be in place.

Information at CityofWS.org/DOT.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, NOV 11

Honoring and remembering all those who have served in the United States

Armed Forces. Thank you for your service…

Deals for Vets on Wednesday

Krispy Kreme, CiCi’s Pizza, Zaxby’s, Starbucks, and Wendy’s

*Just a few of the restaurants and retailers offering freebies to Vets and active duty military on Wednesday (Veterans Day) https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/11/09/veterans-day-2020-deals-discounts-freebies-applebees-starbucks/6221837002/

Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free (6 inch) turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any Sheetz location.

Free car washes are also provide to veterans and active duty military.

*Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. www.sheetz.com

Free Deals for Vets (Military.com)

https://www.military.com/veterans-day/restaurants-veterans-day-military-discounts.html

Military Benefits – Free Deals for Vets

https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/