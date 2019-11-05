Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, November 05, 2019  

Tuesday News, November 05, 2019  

Verne HillNov 05, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News, November 05, 2019  

Like

Municipal Election Day (Nov 5) –  Polls open til 7:30pm this evening

Search by county for city and candidate info…  https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Elections/2019/Candidate%20Filing/municipal_candidates_november_2019.pdf

 

BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks have until December 4 to file responses to a trademark-infringement lawsuit by Truliant Federal Credit Union, according to a Federal Judge. Truliant filed its complaint June 17 in federal court over the proposed brand name of Truist.  www.journalnow.com/business/judge-grants-bb-t-suntrust-another-month-to-respond-to/article

 

The Winston-Salem City Council approved a rezoning request by Truliant Federal Credit Union on Monday that will allow the company to double its headquarters size and add more employees plus create a new entry to Truliant from Burke Mill Road.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191104/salvation-army-looking-for-bell-ringers?

 

Prep Soccer: Reynolds received the #1 overall seed in the Class 4-A West boys soccer playoffs.   Ledford is the #2 seed in Class 2-A East.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/reynolds-gets-no-overall-seed-in-nchsaa-class–a/

 

College Football: Wake Forest on the road at Virginia Tech this weekend.

Wake’s game at Clemson on Nov. 16 will start at 3:30pm and be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN. *As it stands now, Wake Forest and Clemson are the ACC’s only ranked teams — the Deacons at No. 22, the Tigers at No. 4 in the AP coaches poll.

*Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio was named the ACC specialist of the week

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-notes-punter-dom-maggio-picked-up-a-weekly-acc/

 

Veterans’ coffee events this week…

Wednesday (Nov 6) at Richard Childress Racing special-events room in Welcome.

Thursday (Nov 7) at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Mocksville.

Times for both events: 8 to 10:30am

Hosted by Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice & Palliative Care).

INFO: Contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309   Email dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters

 

“The Donut Guy” is back in business.

Yesterday we mentioned this story about ‘The Donut Guy’ …

That enterprising college student 21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez who would drive  – 4 hours one way – from Minnesota to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts – then RESOLD them in the Twin Cities area.

BTW: There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years.

Last week, Krispy Kreme corporate warning Jayson to stop reselling their donuts.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/krispy-kreme-orders-student-to-halt-doughnut-resale-service/article_cc80069c-41d5-53ce-85b8-6222db82183b.html

Follow up: “The Donut Guy” is back in business.

Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, said he has worked out a deal with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts that will allow him to sell their product in Minnesota.

Gonzalez said in a Facebook post. “They (Krispy Kreme) want to ensure I become an independent operator and make sure the brand is represented well.”

Gonzalez had been running Krispy Kreme doughnuts in from Iowa since April to sell to Minnesota customers to put himself through college at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.   Win…Win…Win!

https://www.twincities.com/2019/11/04/krispy-kreme-relents-the-donut-guy-is-back-in-business/

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

Schedule an appointment online: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

 

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th

 

Meet Holiday Stress Head-On This Season

Lipton is introducing REALI-TEAS, a limited-edition version of its Wellness line to help during those holiday moments that aren’t so merry or bright.

*Designed with the holiday season’s most common stressors in mind, Lipton’s eight REALI-TEAS include:

Ho Ho Holiday Travel – Holiday travel can be a nightmare. Get the uplift you need to embrace whatever comes your way (originally Green Tea).

 

Silent Night, Sleepless Night – Embrace your sweetest dreams (despite your endless to-do list) with this herbal supplement, containing chamomile, mint and orange peel (originally Bedtime Bliss).

 

Dealing with Relatives – Enjoy a soothing escape from Aunt Linda’s comments and Cousin Michael’s politics with this Caffeine-Free Herbal Supplement containing cinnamon, chamomile and lavender (originally Stress Therapy).

 

‘Tis the Sneeze’n – Support your body’s natural defenses against sniffles and avoid a nose like Rudolph with ‘Tis the Sneeze’n Herbal Supplement with Green Tea, which contains turmeric, echinacea and ginger (originally Daily Support).

The limited-edition line of wellness TEAS is available starting November 12, while supplies last at Lipton.com/REALITEAShttps://www.lipton.com/us/en/realiteas.html

 

 

Municipal Election Day (Nov 5) Polls open til 7:30pm

Search by county for city and candidate info…  https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Elections/2019/Candidate%20Filing/municipal_candidates_november_2019.pdf

Midway

Thomasville

Bermuda Run

Mocksville

Cooleemee

Village of Clemmons

Bethania,

High Point

Kernersville

King

Danbury

Walnut Cove

Lewisville

Rural Hall

Tobaccoville

Walkertown

Rural Hall

Jamestown

Oak Ridge

Trinity

Salisbury

Spencer

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostLipton REALI-TEAS
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

ABS: FREE Bibles and the Kanye connection…

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

Municipal Election Day (Nov 5)

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

“The Donut Guy” is back in business in Minnesota?

Verne HillNov 05, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
5
Tue
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 5 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
10:00 am Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market @ North Gate Plaza (Winston-Salem)
Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market @ North Gate Plaza (Winston-Salem)
Nov 5 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Seed 2 Seed Farmer’s Market is open every Tuesday 10-2 http://www.seed2seed.org/ 484.463.7697
Nov
6
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 6 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes