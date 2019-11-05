Tuesday News, November 05, 2019  

Municipal Election Day (Nov 5) – Polls open til 7:30pm this evening

Search by county for city and candidate info… https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Elections/2019/Candidate%20Filing/municipal_candidates_november_2019.pdf

BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks have until December 4 to file responses to a trademark-infringement lawsuit by Truliant Federal Credit Union, according to a Federal Judge. Truliant filed its complaint June 17 in federal court over the proposed brand name of Truist. www.journalnow.com/business/judge-grants-bb-t-suntrust-another-month-to-respond-to/article

The Winston-Salem City Council approved a rezoning request by Truliant Federal Credit Union on Monday that will allow the company to double its headquarters size and add more employees plus create a new entry to Truliant from Burke Mill Road.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191104/salvation-army-looking-for-bell-ringers?

Prep Soccer: Reynolds received the #1 overall seed in the Class 4-A West boys soccer playoffs. Ledford is the #2 seed in Class 2-A East.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/reynolds-gets-no-overall-seed-in-nchsaa-class–a/

College Football: Wake Forest on the road at Virginia Tech this weekend.

Wake’s game at Clemson on Nov. 16 will start at 3:30pm and be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN. *As it stands now, Wake Forest and Clemson are the ACC’s only ranked teams — the Deacons at No. 22, the Tigers at No. 4 in the AP coaches poll.

*Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio was named the ACC specialist of the week

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-notes-punter-dom-maggio-picked-up-a-weekly-acc/

Veterans’ coffee events this week…

Wednesday (Nov 6) at Richard Childress Racing special-events room in Welcome.

Thursday (Nov 7) at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Mocksville.

Times for both events: 8 to 10:30am

Hosted by Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice & Palliative Care).

INFO: Contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 Email dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters

“The Donut Guy” is back in business.

Yesterday we mentioned this story about ‘The Donut Guy’ …

That enterprising college student 21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez who would drive – 4 hours one way – from Minnesota to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts – then RESOLD them in the Twin Cities area.

BTW: There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years.

Last week, Krispy Kreme corporate warning Jayson to stop reselling their donuts.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/krispy-kreme-orders-student-to-halt-doughnut-resale-service/article_cc80069c-41d5-53ce-85b8-6222db82183b.html

Follow up: “The Donut Guy” is back in business.

Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, said he has worked out a deal with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts that will allow him to sell their product in Minnesota.

Gonzalez said in a Facebook post. “They (Krispy Kreme) want to ensure I become an independent operator and make sure the brand is represented well.”

Gonzalez had been running Krispy Kreme doughnuts in from Iowa since April to sell to Minnesota customers to put himself through college at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Win…Win…Win!

https://www.twincities.com/2019/11/04/krispy-kreme-relents-the-donut-guy-is-back-in-business/

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

Schedule an appointment online: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th…

Meet Holiday Stress Head-On This Season

Lipton is introducing REALI-TEAS, a limited-edition version of its Wellness line to help during those holiday moments that aren’t so merry or bright.

*Designed with the holiday season’s most common stressors in mind, Lipton’s eight REALI-TEAS include:

Ho Ho Holiday Travel – Holiday travel can be a nightmare. Get the uplift you need to embrace whatever comes your way (originally Green Tea).

Silent Night, Sleepless Night – Embrace your sweetest dreams (despite your endless to-do list) with this herbal supplement, containing chamomile, mint and orange peel (originally Bedtime Bliss).

Dealing with Relatives – Enjoy a soothing escape from Aunt Linda’s comments and Cousin Michael’s politics with this Caffeine-Free Herbal Supplement containing cinnamon, chamomile and lavender (originally Stress Therapy).

‘Tis the Sneeze’n – Support your body’s natural defenses against sniffles and avoid a nose like Rudolph with ‘Tis the Sneeze’n Herbal Supplement with Green Tea, which contains turmeric, echinacea and ginger (originally Daily Support).

The limited-edition line of wellness TEAS is available starting November 12, while supplies last at Lipton.com/REALITEAS. https://www.lipton.com/us/en/realiteas.html

